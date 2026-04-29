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Pulisic swaps boots for cricket bat in RCB-AC Milan crossover

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 29, 2026 18:34 IST

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Christian Pulisic and Virat Kohli headline a unique RCB–AC Milan crossover, exchanging jerseys and sports in a global campaign blending cricket, football and fan culture.

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic teamed up with Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt in a cross-sport collaboration

IMAGE: AC Milan's Christian Pulisic teamed up with Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt in a cross-sport collaboration. Kind courtesy PUMA Cricket

Key Points

  • Partnership brings together Royal Challengers Bengaluru and AC Milan.
  • Pulisic donned the RCB jersey in Milan and tried his hand at cricket, while Kohli and co. performed football skills in return.
  • Kohli reacted to the moment, saying: 'Iconic clubs do iconic collabs. Ciao.'

USA football icon Christian Pulisic and star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Phil Salt traded sports and jerseys in a cross-continental crossover between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and AC Milan.

 

In Milan, Pulisic rocked the new RCB jersey, picking up a cricket bat and swapping dribbles for a drive, while Kohli, Patidar, and Salt, from India, returned the exchange with a cool football trick.

Reacting to the crossover, Kohli said, "Iconic clubs do iconic collabs. Ciao."

Bringing together AC Milan, seven-time European champions, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reigning Indian champions, the moment places the star-studded RCB jersey at the centre of global sporting culture.

With Milan's legacy and Pulisic's star power in play, the exchange takes the jersey beyond cricket and into the world of elite European football. Fittingly, AC Milan's origins trace back to its founding as a football and cricket club, making this crossover a nod to the club's multi-sport roots.

By placing the RCB jersey in new environments and unexpected sporting contexts, the brand continues to amplify how far fandom can travel, connecting cultures, communities and disciplines through a single symbol.

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