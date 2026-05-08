IPL 2026: Prince Yadav Stuns Virat Kohli With Lethal Inswinger!

Prince Yadav announced himself on the big stage with a sensational spell for Lucknow Super Giants, highlighted by a stunning inswinger that bowled Virat Kohli for a duck in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Prince Yadav celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket during the Lucknow Super Giants-Royal Challengers Bengaluru game in Lucknow on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prince Yadav bowled Virat Kohli with a late-swinging 140.4 kph delivery.

The LSG pacer finished with superb figures of 3/33 against RCB.

Prince, retained for Rs 30 lakh, has emerged as one of IPL 2026's biggest discoveries.

For a few seconds, there was complete silence at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow.

Virat Kohli stood frozen in disbelief, the stumps shattered behind him, while Prince Yadav sprinted away in celebration after producing one of the deliveries of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

The young Lucknow Super Giants pacer delivered a sensational 140.4 kph ball that swung late by more than 1.4 degrees to completely outfox Kohli during LSG's must-win clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Yadav returned outstanding figures of 3/33 as RCB fell nine runs short of the target in the rain-curtailed match.

Kohli, facing just his second ball, appeared set for a trademark front-foot drive after the delivery initially shaped away. But the ball suddenly jagged back sharply, sneaked through the gap between bat and pad and uprooted the off stump.

Kohli looked stunned, unable to understand what had just happened as Prince punched the air and celebrated wildly after dismissing the batting stalwart for a duck.

It was Kohli's first duck in the IPL since 2023 and after 1,110 days. Also, it was only the second time in tournament history that he had been bowled for a duck. The last bowler to achieve that feat was Dhawal Kulkarni in 2016.

Prince Rocks After Marsh Blitz

IMAGE: Prince Yadav celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Put in to bat first, LSG rode on a stroke-filled 111 off 56 balls by Mitchell Marsh to post a competitive 209 in 19 overs. The target was revised to 213 in 19 overs via the DLS method following rain interruptions.

RCB's chase suffered immediate damage after Mohammed Shami removed Jacob Bethell in the opening over.

Prince then turned the match decisively in LSG's favour with a fiery spell of pace bowling. After snaring Kohli, he claimed the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma and delivered eight dot balls.

What made the moment even more remarkable was Prince's statement earlier this week about wanting to share the field with Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

'My dream is to play the 2027 World Cup with Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai and help India win it,' Prince had said.

Retained by Lucknow for just Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million), the 24 year old, who rose through the ranks of Delhi's junior cricket system, has emerged as one of the finds of IPL 2026.

At a time when bowlers across the league are struggling to contain batters, Prince has consistently delivered for LSG with pace, control and fearless intent. His latest spell against RCB may well be remembered as the performance that firmly established him as a star for the future.