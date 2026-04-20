SRH Look to Extend Home Momentum Against Inconsistent DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals clash in a pivotal IPL 2024 match, both seeking to improve their standings in a competitive mid-table showdown.

IMAGE: Praful Hinge's standout performance against Rajasthan Royals was followed by a collective bowling effort, led by Eshan Malinga, against Chennai Super Kings, where SRH delivered a clinical exhibition of death bowling. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, both with six points, clash in a crucial IPL mid-table encounter.

SRH's bowling unit has improved, with emerging players like Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain stepping up.

Delhi Capitals need bigger contributions from experienced players like KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs.

SRH's batting relies heavily on Heinrich Klaasen due to inconsistent starts from the top order.

DC's bowling attack is diverse, led by Lungi Ngidi, but Kuldeep Yadav needs to perform to expectations.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to make home advantage count when they take on inconsistent Delhi Capitals in a mid-table clash of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Both teams sit on six points, though fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad are marginally ahead, having played a game more and boasting a superior Net Run Rate.

For SRH, the narrative has been one of gradual correction. In the absence of skipper Pat Cummins, who has linked up with the squad but remains unavailable for this game, their bowling unit initially looked thin.

But over the last two games, a relatively unheralded group has stepped up. Names like Praful Hinge, Sakib Husain and Shivang Kumar have seized their opportunity, injecting both energy and control into the attack.

SRH's Bowling Resurgence

Hinge's standout performance against Rajasthan Royals was followed by a collective bowling effort, led by Eshan Malinga, against Chennai Super Kings, where SRH delivered a clinical exhibition of death bowling, helping them secure back-to-back wins at home. That resurgence with the ball has been central to their recent momentum.

However, the same cannot be said of their batting. SRH's approach remains aggressively high-risk, but the returns have been inconsistent. Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, along with stand-in captain Ishan Kishan, have not quite clicked together.

Batting Concerns for Sunrisers

The lack of collective starts has repeatedly exposed the middle order. As a result, the burden has largely fallen on Heinrich Klaasen. The South African has often walked in after the fall of quick wickets, forcing him to rebuild before launching.

While capable of devastating acceleration, Klaasen has had to curb his natural instincts early, making his job significantly harder.

Delhi Capitals' Inconsistency

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs scored an unbeaten 60 off 47 balls against RCB on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have inconsistency issues of their own.

Their experienced players like KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs have been among the runs, but the team would need bigger contributions from them, especially on batting-friendly surfaces.

Sameer Rizvi, after starring in DC's opening two matches, has slipped into a lean patch with single-digit scores in the last three games.

DC's Bowling Attack and Key Players

Their bowling attack, however, is built on variety and flexibility. In the absence of Mitchell Starc, who was the team's standout performer last season, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has led the attack well, combining economy with wicket-taking ability, claiming seven wickets in five games.

Skipper Axar Patel has also been economical, providing control through the middle overs. However, star left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is yet to deliver as per expectations, while pacers Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan have shown promise in patches.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

There is not much to choose from going by their record. Having played in 26 total IPL encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a narrow 13-12 advantage over Delhi Capitals, with 1 No Result.

WEATHER REPORT AND PITCH

The evening temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is typically regarded as a batting-friendly venue, but the recent clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings highlighted that disciplined bowling can still make a decisive impact. The captain that wins the toss will opt to chase because of the dew factor later in the evening.

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan.

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Match starts: 1930 IST.