RCB Aim To Seal Playoff Spot Against Struggling Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL match as they aim to secure a coveted playoff berth, with all eyes on the in-form Virat Kohli.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be aiming to seal a play-off berth with a victory against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to exploit Punjab Kings' weak bowling to secure an IPL playoff spot.

Virat Kohli's recent form and popularity are expected to draw large crowds to the Dharamsala match.

Punjab Kings' bowling combination needs a rejig after failing to defend high scores in previous matches.

RCB's pace attack, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, is expected to thrive in Dharamsala's conditions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru would look to exploit vulnerabilities of a profligate Punjab Kings bowling line up to seal a play-off berth in the IPL 2026 match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

In the only day game scheduled at the scenic Dharamsala stadium, the top draw without an iota doubt is Virat Kohli, fresh off a hundred in the previous game.

A sizeable number of fans have already made their way up to the mountains from Delhi and Punjab to see the larger than life Kohli bat in the breathtaking backdrop of Dhauladhar range. The limited infrastructure in place in the city is pushed to its limits.

Punjab Kings' Shocking Run

Defending champions, the only team which has maintained consistency throughout the tournament, are clear favourites against Punjab Kings, who are in a freefall having lost five games in a row after being the most dominant team in the first half of the tournament.

While RCB are sitting comfortable on the points table, a sixth loss for Punjab Kings would effectively shut the playoff door on the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

In both the games played here, Punjab Kings failed to defend 210 and 200 after failing to control the last five overs. In fact, they have lost the most the numbers of games (10) after posting 200 plus total in the format's history.

Punjab Kings Aim For Improved Bowling Performance

IMAGE: Punjab Kings have lost their last five games after starting the tournament with six consecutive victories. Photograph: ANI Photo

The team needs to rejig its bowling combination with the likes of Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen proving expensive throughout the tournament. Arshdeep Singh has managed to bring his economy rate under 10 with his frugal returns in the last game while Azmatullah Omarzai made instant impact with bat and ball in his first game of the season.

Vijaykumar Vyshak has been out of the side and perhaps the team goes back to him in search of much needed control in the middle and death overs.

The batting department, which has done well overall, is not firing on all cylinders in the last few games but it is the bowling that has let the team down repeatedly.

The pitch has offered seam movement thus far and was on the slower side in the MI-PBKS fixture.

Kohli, Pacers Hold The Key For RCB

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been in great form with 484 runs in 12 games, a 60-ball 105 against KKR. Photograph: ANI Photo

RCB, on other hand, are playing like a well oiled machine. Kohli, at 37 years of age, continues to redefine consistency, having smashed a 60-ball 105 against KKR in Raipur.

Their pace department including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood will enjoy bowling on the Dharamsala given the conditions.

"We have played well in the tournament and I think everyone came in the different stage and doing [well] for the team. I think that's a great sign. And being at the top of the table, it's always a good thing. Good for the team. And as I said, we are taking just one game at a time, one step at a time," said captain Rajat Patidar.

With all the pressure on Punjab Kings, expect RCB to produce another clinical performance with majority of the fans cheering every run that Kohli scores in the opposition.

Punjab Kings Vs RCB: Head To Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge in the head to head record against Punjab Kings, with 19 wins out of 37 games played. RCB enjoy a dominant recent record, with five wins from their last six matches against Punjab Kings.

Pitch and weather report

The two games played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala this season has produced two high-scoring encounters. Interestingly, both matches have been won by teams batting second.

The pitch is again expected to be full of runs with teams batting second getting a slight advantage as the pitch is expected to ease out in the second half of the game.

The temperature is expected to be in the range of 18 to 23 degree Celsius, with some rain interruptions predicted during the game.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood.



Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w/k), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match info

May 17 2026, 3.30pm IST: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 3.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.