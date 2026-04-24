Rajasthan Royals Aim To Settle Scores Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals are looking to settle the score against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-stakes IPL match, aiming to assert their dominance at home and secure crucial points in the league.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals have got off to a good start in IPL 2026, and are on the second spot in the points table. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rajasthan Royals seek revenge against Sunrisers Hyderabad after a previous defeat in the IPL.

RR's strong batting lineup, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, will be key to their success.

SRH's explosive top-order batsmen, such as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, pose a significant threat.

The match is crucial for both teams as they aim to secure vital points in the IPL standings.

Rajasthan Royals would want to assert their dominance at home and settle old scores when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad in what promises to be a high-stakes Indian Premier League game in Jaipur on Saturday, with both sides eyeing crucial points.

Revenge could be on RR's mind, having been outplayed by SRH in their first-leg match on April 13, when Praful Hinge headlined a 57-run drubbing with a performance that has become part of IPL lore now.

RR have since then done well, including notching a 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants away on Wednesday, and are currently placed second in the pecking order.

SRH, who have already had their share of ups and downs this season due to inconsistency, are occupying the fourth spot, and they know the home team will come at them all guns blazing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Key Matchup: RR's Batting Vs SRH's Explosive Top Order

IMAGE: SRH's Abhishek Sharma will go into the match against Rajasthan Royals on the back of his century against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Whether it was controlling the start, the middle overs, or closing out at the death, RR were found wanting in almost every department in the most recent meeting between the two sides, and they will see this fixture as the perfect opportunity to come up with a befitting response, especially in phases where they faltered last time.

There is no doubt that there is a clear subplot of unfinished business in the game as far as RR are concerned, even as SRH bank on their attacking top-order batters to fire and set the tone for the visitors.

SRH's aggressive template worked for them the last time, with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen doing the job with the bat.

Fresh from his blazing hundred against Delhi Capitals, Abhishek Sharma will be keen to continue in the same vein, even as Travis Head too looks for some quick runs at the top.

SRH boast one of the most explosive batting units in the tournament, with their top three striking at a high rate.

Bowling Concerns For Sunrisers Hyderabad

Although Hinge and Sakib Hussain both grabbed four wickets on their IPL debut against RR, the SRH bowling unit is relatively inexperienced and has struggled in the absence of skipper Pat Cummins, despite showing improvement in recent matches.

As far as RR are concerned, they are performing strongly, having secured five wins out of their first seven matches.

Rajasthan Royals' Strong Indian Batting Core

The team has a strong Indian batting core with Yashasvi Jaiswal, teen sensation Vaivhab Sooryavanshi, and Dhruv Jurel though skipper Riyan Parag has mostly struggled to make significant contributions with the bat.

Nevertheless, they are playing a high-intensity game, focusing on batting depth and their explosive approach with the willow has often left opponents demoralised.

The 15-year-old sensation Sooryavanshi is RR's top run-scorer with 254 runs, coming at a remarkable strike rate of 220.86 and two 15-ball fifties.

Jaiswal has provided stability and aggression at the top, accumulating 245 runs at an average of 49.00.

The spearhead of RR bowling attack, Jofra Archer has taken 11 wickets in seven matches, and will look to add to his tally against SRH.

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a match-winning role against LSG, scoring an unbeaten 43 and taking a crucial wicket, and he will enter the upcoming game with a lot of confidence.

Head to Head

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have a superb record against the Rajasthan Royals with 13-9 win-loss record in 22 matches.

Pitch and weather report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is known is known to be a batter's paradise, offering a true bounce. Batters are expected to make merry , especially in the second innings when there is dew. The average score at the stadium is 207.

The weather is expected to be around 32 degrees C, with no threat of rain but dew factor will be massive.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge

Match Info:

April 25, 2026. 7.30 pm IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.