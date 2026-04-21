Rajasthan Royals Seek Revival Against Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals are looking to bounce back from consecutive losses as they face Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match where the performance of key players like Riyan Parag will be crucial.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag has struggled for form in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rajasthan Royals seek to recover from recent defeats, focusing on improving their middle-order batting performance.

Riyan Parag's form as captain and batsman is under scrutiny as Rajasthan Royals aim to solidify their position in the IPL standings.

Lucknow Super Giants' bowling attack must find early breakthroughs to counter Rajasthan Royals' strong opening partnership.

The fragility of Rajasthan Royals' middle order presents an opportunity for Lucknow Super Giants to exploit in their upcoming match.

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals face challenges in their batting line-ups, needing collective improvement to secure a victory.

The form of the middle order, particularly that of skipper Riyan Parag, will be a key concern as Rajasthan Royals look to arrest a slide after back-to-back defeats when they take on a struggling Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match, in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Placed third in the points table, the inaugural edition champions began their campaign with four successive wins but have since faltered in their last two outings.

They suffered a 57-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad after collapsing dramatically, losing five wickets for nine runs against pace.

In their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, RR let a strong position slip as Rinku Singh engineered a stunning turnaround to hand KKR their first win in seven matches this season.

Riyan Parag's Performance Under Scrutiny

As for Parag, a surprise choice as their skipper after Sanju Samon's exit, has endured a pathetic run with the bat, registering three single-digit scores in six innings with a highest of just 20 so far.

The top-three, in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, has been RR's main force with the bat this season, but the side has often struggled when they fail.

While Parag is woefully out of touch, veteran Ravindra Jadeja has looked a shadow of his past self, while Guyanese big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer (39 runs from four innings) is yet to fire.

However, batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed his skipper to come good.

"As far as I am concerned, it is just a matter of time. Not everyone makes runs every time," Rathour had said of Parag's poor run, after their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

"Teams run in such a way that some stay in form, some stay out of form. There is no doubt that he will come back and win us a few games on his own as a batter."

Lucknow Super Giants' Bowling Woes

Fielding has also been a concern for RR. Nandre Burger dropped Rinku on 8, a lapse that proved costly as he, along with Anukul Roy, turned the game in the death overs.

However, despite the setbacks, RR appear a stronger unit than LSG, who are languishing in ninth place after three consecutive losses.

RR boast one of the most effective opening pairs this season, with Sooryavanshi in fine form and Jaiswal providing consistent starts.

LSG bowlers will need early breakthroughs to stay competitive.

However, that may not be easy as LSG's bowling attack is reeling after being taken apart by Punjab Kings.

Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly powered PBKS to 254/7 -- the highest total of the season -- en route to a 54-run win.

Batting Line-Up Challenges For Both Teams

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant top-scored for LSG in the last match against Punjab Kings with a 23-ball 43. Photograph: ANI Photo

Arya and Connolly shared a 182-run stand for the second wicket in just 13.2 overs, putting the LSG attack under severe pressure.

Prince Yadav has been a rare bright spot with figures of 2/25, while pacers Avesh Khan and Mohammed Shami have struggled for control. Manimaran Siddharth has also been expensive.

LSG will hope to target RR's fragile middle order.

The Lucknow batting unit, too, looks unsettled and they are still trying to figure out their best XI.

The decision to promote Ayush Badoni to open alongside Mitchell Marsh did not yield results.

Marsh though scored back-to-back 40s but has failed to convert starts, while captain Rishabh Pant has also not delivered consistently.

Nicholas Pooran's poor form has further compounded their problems.

For LSG to turn things around, their batting and bowling have to fire collectively.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two have faced off in 6 matches with Rajasthan Royals winning four of the duels as against Lucknow Super Giants' two wins.

WEATHER REPORT AND PITCH

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and there will be some dew.

The average 1st innings score at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is around 160. The conditions are favourable for spinners but of late, seamers have dominated. The captain that wins the toss will opt to chase because of the dew factor later in the evening.

Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Match starts: 1930 IST.