IPL 2026: Playoff race intensifies as GT host SRH

The Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in a pivotal IPL match with significant playoff implications, as both teams aim to secure their spot in the final stages of the tournament.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan picked four wickets in GT's last match against Rajasthan Royals, which augurs well for the team. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, both with 14 points, face off in a crucial IPL match with significant playoff implications.

Gujarat Titans' batting strength lies in Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, providing stability at the top of the order.

Sunrisers Hyderabad boast an explosive batting lineup, consistently breaching the 200-run mark, making them a formidable opponent.

The bowling attack of Gujarat Titans, featuring Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan, has become more disciplined and effective.

Pat Cummins' aggressive captaincy has added bite to the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit, complemented by Eshan Malinga's consistent impact.

As the IPL enters its decisive final phase, second-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad and third-ranked Gujarat Titans prepare for a critical showdown in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, which could prove to be pivotal in shaping the playoff race.

The Shubman Gill-led GT appear slightly better placed after recovering from a slow start to the season with a string of crucial wins, including a commanding 77-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, which lifted them to third on the points table.

IPL Playoff Race Heats Up

With the top three sides -- RCB, SRH and GT -- all locked on 14 points, net run rate could become a decisive factor in the race for the playoffs, making it imperative for SRH to improve theirs in front of their home crowd.

SRH have found their rhythm at the right time, with the emphatic 33-run win over Punjab Kings underlining their immense batting potential after piling up a massive 235 for 4. But despite their resurgence and stronger position on the table, they cannot afford complacency as the race for the playoffs remains extremely tight and a single misstep could prove costly.

Gujarat Titans' Strengths and Strategy

GT's biggest strength lies in the balance of their side, particularly their batting, which revolves around skipper Gill and Sai Sudharsan, both of whom have provided solidity at the top while negotiating the powerplay smartly.

With experienced campaigners like Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar adding depth, GT prefer building steadily before accelerating through the middle and death overs, an approach that has served them well both while setting targets and in chases.

Their bowling attack is equally formidable with the pace and wicket-taking ability of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada complemented perfectly by Rashid Khan's control and match-turning spells in the middle overs.

Of late, their bowling has looked far more disciplined and effective than it did at the start of the season, a sign that the overseas pacers are settling well into Indian conditions and finding greater consistency in their roles.

However, the side will need to overcome its over-reliance on the finishers to rescue the innings when the top order fails, a weakness that was exposed earlier in the season during a string of heavy defeats.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Explosive Batting

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has given SRH some good starts this season. Photograph: BCCI

SRH have once again underlined their reputation as one of the most explosive batting units in the league, with the top-order quartet of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen providing relentless firepower.

Their ultra-aggressive approach has seen them breach the 200-run mark with remarkable consistency this season -- as many as eight times, including a high 249 against Mumbai Indians -- making them one of the most feared batting line-ups in the competition.

Cummins Leads SRH's Bowling Attack

SRH's bowling attack is also centred around the aggressive approach of captain Pat Cummins, who has added bite and intent to the unit since returning after missing the first half of the season due to injury, with Ishan Kishan leading the side in his absence.

Their Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has been a revelation this season, consistently making an impact in almost every game either by picking up crucial wickets or keeping the runs in check with disciplined spells. With 16 wickets to his name, he currently sits among the top five wicket-takers in the competition.

However, SRH's ultra-aggressive batting has at times been their undoing, as early wickets tend to expose a fragile middle order and leave them vulnerable to collapses, while their fielding has also remained an area of slight concern.

HEAD TO HEAD

Gujarat Titans (GT) have a massive 5-1 record over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams have faced off three times in Ahmedabad with GT winning all three matches.

WEATHER AND PITCH REPORT

Ahmedabad is set to witness hot and dry weather conditions, with temperatures easing slightly as the evening progresses. Dew is expected to play a major role in the second innings, likely giving chasing teams a clear advantage.

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known for being batting-friendly, offering good bounce and carry for stroke-makers. Recent matches suggest pacers have enjoyed greater success than spinners, with fast bowlers claiming 54 wickets compared to 18 by spinners in the last five games. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 181, pointing towards another high-scoring T20 encounter.

Match Info

May 12, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Pat Cummins, Eshan Malinga, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Sakib Hussain.