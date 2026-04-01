IPL 2026 Preview: KKR vs SRH: Can KKR stop SRH's power-hitters?

Kolkata Knight Riders are banking on their spinners to rediscover their form as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a pivotal IPL match, marking the start of a crucial home stretch for the team.

IMAGE: KKR vs SRH: Big hitters ready to fire. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points Kolkata Knight Riders need their spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, to improve their performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Injuries and availability issues have weakened KKR's pace attack, exposing their bowling depth.

KKR's Ajinkya Rahane's explosive powerplay start is offset by a slowdown in the middle overs, impacting the team's momentum.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack appears vulnerable, especially with Pat Cummins not at full match fitness.

The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to assist both seamers and spinners, making it crucial for KKR's spinners to step up.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate for their spinners to rediscover the bite against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match involving two batting-heavy sides in Kolkata on Thursday.

This fixture also marks the start of a crucial home stretch for the three-time champions, who will play three matches in seven days and another on April 19 before the Kolkata leg pauses for nearly a month due to the upcoming assembly polls.

With four away games to follow and their next home fixture scheduled only on May 16, KKR know it is imperative to build momentum in this phase.

Historically, Eden Gardens has been a stronghold of KKR, winning 54 out of 95 matches since 2008.

However, KKR's start has already hit a few early bumps as expectedly with their thin bowling resources.

They seemed to have assembled a well-rounded pace attack but injuries and availability issues had blunted their firepower.

Harshit Rana and Akash Deep are ruled out, Matheesha Pathirana is yet to get an NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket, and Cameron Green -- their Rs 25.20 crore overseas acquisition -- is currently available only as a batter.

That lack of depth was brutally exposed in their opener against Mumbai Indians, where they failed to defend 220.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton put on a 148-run opening stand in just 72 balls, underlining KKR's lack of penetration with the new ball.

But the bigger worry will be the struggle of spinners -- Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy went wicketless and conceded 48 runs, continuing his profligate ways since the latter part of the T20 World Cup, while Narine bowled just three overs and was introduced only after the Powerplay.

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KKR's Strengths And Weaknesses

Green, who made 18 off 10 balls, did not bowl because of his workload management instructions given by Cricket Australia.

With Green not being used as a bowler, it remains to be seen if KKR are tempted to bring in Rovman Powell, given the West Indian's proven T20 credentials.

Powell scored 149 runs in the T20 World Cup at a strike rate of 147.52 and also has fond memories of Eden Gardens, having smashed an unbeaten 34 off 19 balls in a Super Eight game against India.

While KKR reportedly requested for a turning track, the pitch is expected to remain a sporting one, assisting both seamers and spinners, with 200 considered a par score.

That makes it essential for Narine and Chakravarthy to step up.

KKR will take heart from skipper Ajinkya Rahane's explosive start, but his middle-over slowdown remains a concern.

Against Mumbai, Rahane raced to 36 off 18 balls in the power play but then managed just 31 off 22 balls without a boundary.

The trend is not new as since IPL 2023, Rahane has been among the most effective power play batters, scoring 544 runs in 30 innings at an average of around 77.5 and a strike rate above 170.

But in the middle overs, his strike rate dips sharply to 124 -- a phase where KKR lost momentum against MI as they missed 20-30 extra runs.

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SRH's Strengths And Weaknesses

Sunrisers find themselves in a similar position after starting their campaign with a loss to reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

SRH boast a star-studded top order comprising Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head.

But their bowling looks vulnerable -- especially in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is yet to return to full match fitness -- as they failed to defend 201 against RCB.

The Australian skipper has resumed bowling in the nets and is targeting a comeback in the middle of the tournament, but for now, SRH must manage without their leader.

In the opener, bowlers like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel and Eshan Malinga struggled to contain the opposition.

SRH will also expect more from their top order after Abhishek and Head fell cheaply in the previous game.

Head-to-Head Record

The KKR vs SRH IPL rivalry has long been one-sided. In 30 clashes, KKR has dominated with 20 wins, leaving SRH with just 10 victories. Eden Gardens has been KKR’s fortress -- they’ve beaten SRH 8 times in 11 home games.For SRH, every match against KKR is a tough test.

The numbers are clear -- KKR consistently holds the upper hand, making this one of IPL’s most lopsided rivalries.

Pitch Report And Weather

Eden Gardens has become a fortress for big hits and thrilling chases, and Thursday’s KKR vs SRH clash is shaping up to be another spectacle. With two explosive batting line-ups ready to go all out, fans can expect sixes, boundaries, and heart-stopping moments -- but a clever spell or two could still turn the game on its head.

Chasing teams have historically thrived here and dew could once again give the side batting second a subtle advantage. Captains winning the toss might bowl first to exploit early swing, but if the openers survive the first few overs, fireworks are guaranteed. With temperatures hovering between 28°C and 23°C and only light showers predicted.

Predicted XIs:

KKR: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse and Jaydev Unadkat.

Match Info

April 2, 2026 (7.30pm IST): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Where to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.