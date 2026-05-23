IPL 2026 preview, KKR vs DC: Kolkata, Delhi clash with faint play-off hopes on the line

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, facing complex qualification scenarios, clash in a must-win IPL match to keep their play-off dreams alive.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Cameron Green celebrates with teammates after dismissing Naman Dhir during the match against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 20, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points KKR's play-off chances depend on other match results. They require a significant win against DC to improve their net run-rate.

DC's batting heavily relies on KL Rahul's performance, and their bowling attack has struggled with consistency throughout the season.

Injuries and unavailability of key players disrupted KKR's campaign early on, but they staged a remarkable recovery.

Both KKR and DC are expected to focus on ending the season strongly, regardless of the complex qualification scenarios.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will look for nothing less than a win when they square off in the season's final league match of IPL 2026 in Kolkata on Sunday.

As things stand, sixth-placed KKR and eighth-placed DC are still mathematically alive in the race for the last available berth in the play-offs, but Sunday's contest could well turn out to be a dead rubber by the time it begins.

Punjab Kings, currently ahead in the race for the last play-off berth, take on already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. A PBKS win would take them to 15 points and officially end Delhi's hopes as they can only reach up to a maximum of 14 points.

KKR, who are on 13 points, can still get to 15 with a win over DC, but Punjab hold a significant net run-rate advantage.

For perspective, even if PBKS beat LSG by just one run, KKR would need to defeat DC by at least 52 runs to overhaul them on NRR.

Only an LSG win can keep this contest at the Eden Gardens alive heading into Sunday.

Even then, KKR and DC would need Mumbai Indians to beat Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon game.

Rajasthan, currently on 14 points, can seal the last available playoff berth by moving to 16.

With so many permutations beyond their control, both teams are likely to focus more on ending the season strongly rather than getting consumed by qualification scenarios.

KKR's Road To Recovery

KKR's campaign was severely disrupted early on by injuries and unavailability in their bowling unit.

Mustafizur Rahman, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Matheesha Pathirana all missed games due to various issues, while marquee signing Cameron Green, returning from injury, could not bowl in the initial stages.

"It was unexpected, unfamiliar territory," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said during an event recently.

But KKR staged a remarkable recovery, winning six of their last seven games to stay in contention.

"Massive credit to the team. Everybody stepped up, embraced each other and pushed forward. Fingers crossed for the last game of the season," Mysore added.

Key Player Absences For KKR

The hosts will be without their leading run-scorer Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has amassed 422 runs with five fifties this season. He sustained a left finger fracture during the team's victory over Mumbai Indians on May 20.

KKR are also expected to take a late call on mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy depending on how results unfold before the match.

Varun has struggled since suffering a hairline fracture on his left foot during their match against DC on May 8.

After missing the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he returned for the next two matches despite discomfort, a matter that had also come to the BCCI's notice.

DC's Reliance On Key Batsmen

For Delhi Capitals, it has largely been a season of missed opportunities. Their batting has depended heavily on KL Rahul, who has scored 533 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of over 171, including a century and four fifties.

More often than not, DC have faltered in games where Rahul has failed to provide a strong start.

The return of David Miller has offered some middle-order stability, with the South African smashing a 28-ball 51 during DC's unsuccessful chase of 211 against Punjab Kings.

Delhi's bowling, however, has lacked consistency.

Bowling Inconsistencies Hamper DC

DC's Indian pace attack has struggled, while skipper Axar Patel and fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav have failed to make impact.

Axar has taken 10 wickets at an average of 32.30, while Kuldeep has managed only seven wickets at 50.28.

Despite their inconsistent campaign, DC head into the match on the back of two successive wins over Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. With both sides having little to lose, they are expected to go all out for a win.

Head-to-head

Matches played: 36

KKR: Won 20

DC: Won 15

No Result: 1

KKR won their last four matches against Delhi, dating back to 2024.

KKR won their most recent meeting, on May 8, 2026, by eight wickets, at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi.

Match Info

May 24, 7.30 pm IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Tejasvi Dahiya (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (captain), K L Rahul (wicketkeeper), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi.