'Pressure doesn't affect him': Cricket greats marvel at Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals' teenager, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was showered with praise by modern day cricket big hitters after his stunning 97 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks out to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2026 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Wednesday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stroke play has left everyone in his spell and after his match-defining knock of 97 runs in just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator of IPL 2026, the young batter has garnered reactions from some of the best attacking batters of modern cricket.

Key Points AB de Villiers praised the 15-year-old’s composure and clarity under pressure.

De Villiers said Vaibhav showed remarkable game awareness despite Pat Cummins constantly changing plans.

Anil Kumble said pressure appears to have no effect on the Rajasthan Royals youngster.

AB de Villiers, one of the pioneers of T20 batsmanship, tipped his hat to Sooryavanshi's clarity of thought.

'What stood out most about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings was his composure and clarity under pressure at just 15 years of age. Pat Cummins kept trying different plans, constantly changing the field and mixing their lengths to disrupt his rhythm.

But he stayed completely locked into his own bubble throughout the innings. That level of game awareness in a knockout match is remarkable for someone so young,' the former South African and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter said on JioHotstar.

IMAGE: : Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during his 97-run blitz against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2026 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Wednesday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Power-hitters Andre Russell and Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya also took note of Sooryavanshi's talent.

'@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09 Congratulations, youngster haters will say you're not 15 years old, who cares 30 years old players out here trying their best to do what you're doing, keep going am a big fan, see ball hit ball!', Russell wrote in an Instagram Story.

'This is some hitting from Vaibhav. Very special talent, such confidence at a young age. Cricket has a special player coming through,' Jayasuriya wrote on X.

Former India skipper Anil Kumble was astonished by Sooryavanshi's ability to stay away from pressure.

'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shown throughout the season that pressure simply doesn't seem to affect him, and this innings was another example of that.

'In just 29 balls, he completely changed the direction of the game and put Sunrisers Hyderabad under immense pressure right from the start,' Kumble also said on JioHotstar.