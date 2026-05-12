HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Preity Zinta's Himachali Look Steals Show

IPL 2026: Preity Zinta's Himachali Look Steals Show

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 06:53 IST

x

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta celebrated her Himachali heritage by sporting a traditional cap at Monday's match against the Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala.

Preity Zinta

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, attended the match against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala.
  • Zinta wore a traditional Himachali cap, showcasing her connection to Himachal Pradesh.
  • Zinta, born in Shimla, has often displayed her Himachali roots at Punjab Kings matches.
  • Despite Zinta's presence, Punjab Kings lost the match against Delhi Capitals.
 

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta brought a touch of glamour and local pride to the high-voltage clash against the Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on Monday.

Dressed in a traditional Himachali cap, she stood out against the scenic backdrop of the hills. The look, rooted in Himachal heritage, quickly caught attention on social media.

Preity Zinta's Himachali Connection

Preity Zinta

Born in Shimla, Zinta has often embraced her Himachali roots at Punjab Kings matches in the region.

Punjab Kings' Performance

However, despite the vibrant atmosphere and her spirited presence in the stands, it wasn't Punjab Kings' night on the field as they ended up on the losing side in a tense contest.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

'No excuses, we failed badly': Shreyas Iyer
'No excuses, we failed badly': Shreyas Iyer
IPL: Delhi Capitals clinch cliffhanger vs Punjab Kings
IPL: Delhi Capitals clinch cliffhanger vs Punjab Kings
IPL 2026: Kohli Hails Krunal's 'Best IPL Knock'
IPL 2026: Kohli Hails Krunal's 'Best IPL Knock'
Abhishek to beat Klaasen in IPL 2026 Orange Cap race?
Abhishek to beat Klaasen in IPL 2026 Orange Cap race?
Harbhajan terms Urvil Patel as 'one for the future'
Harbhajan terms Urvil Patel as 'one for the future'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Historic first-ever 'Kumbhabhishekam' at Somnath Temple4:43

Historic first-ever 'Kumbhabhishekam' at Somnath Temple

CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin0:45

CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin

'Dont buy gold', PM Modi's big appeal to nation amid Middle East crisis0:24

'Dont buy gold', PM Modi's big appeal to nation amid...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO