IPL 2026: Preity Zinta's Himachali Look Steals Show

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta celebrated her Himachali heritage by sporting a traditional cap at Monday's match against the Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, attended the match against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala.

Zinta wore a traditional Himachali cap, showcasing her connection to Himachal Pradesh.

Zinta, born in Shimla, has often displayed her Himachali roots at Punjab Kings matches.

Despite Zinta's presence, Punjab Kings lost the match against Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta brought a touch of glamour and local pride to the high-voltage clash against the Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on Monday.

Dressed in a traditional Himachali cap, she stood out against the scenic backdrop of the hills. The look, rooted in Himachal heritage, quickly caught attention on social media.

Preity Zinta's Himachali Connection

Born in Shimla, Zinta has often embraced her Himachali roots at Punjab Kings matches in the region.

Punjab Kings' Performance

However, despite the vibrant atmosphere and her spirited presence in the stands, it wasn't Punjab Kings' night on the field as they ended up on the losing side in a tense contest.