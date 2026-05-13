Preity Zinta hits out at 'fake narratives' as PBKS slump continues

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta urged media to avoid spreading unverified information. while defending her team after they suffered a fourth straight defeat IPL 2026, mounting pressure in the playoff race.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta stands by her captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting amid the team's recent slump. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Punjab Kings suffered their fourth consecutive defeat after an unbeaten seven-match run earlier in IPL 2026.

Reports emerged alleging lack of discipline among players both on and off the field.

PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta urged media and verified voices to avoid spreading unverified information.

The franchise also released a statement condemning “fake stories and made-up narratives”.

Punjab’s recent struggles have included poor fielding, dropped catches and expensive bowling performances.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have seemed to lost their sting amid a string of losses as the IPL 2026 heads into the business end.

PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, marking their fourth loss in a row after a seven match unbeaten run which spanned six wins and a no result.

Punjab's defeats in four matches in a row, have set tongues wagging, with media reports claiming a lack of discipline, be it off the field or while training, on the part of players.

Now franchise co-owner Preity Zinta has has called for "verified voices and media professionals" to "exercise responsibility" and not spread misinformation.

'There's a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified voices & media professionals to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information. Thank you,' Zinta posted on her X handle.

PBKS also issued a similar statement urging everyone to "verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction".

'Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction,' the franchise posted.

Punjab Kings have been below par in all departments the last four matches, with their fielding being abysmal. Expensive bowling economy rates have played a huge part in their downfall

Against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mullanpur, they failed to defend a target of 223 runs. In the next match against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad, their batting display was poor, scoring just 163/9, which was chased down with four wickets and a ball in hand.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Hyderabad, their top-order failed during a chase of 236 runs, and they fell 33 runs short at 202/7. Once again their poor bowling was a highlight as after putting 210/5 at Dharamshala, they failed to defend this total against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Catches have been dropped with unfailing consitency, with Shashank Singh the main culprit.

From top of the table, PBKS have now dropped to fourth with six wins, four losses and a no result, giving them 13 points.

Their next match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dharamsala becomes extremely crucial in making sure they stay in the top four to stay in the play-offs race.