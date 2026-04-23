Praful Hinge Focused On Improvement After Dream IPL Start

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge is staying grounded and focused on further development after his sensational four-wicket IPL debut, emphasising the importance of hard work and a calm approach.

IMAGE: Praful Hinge stormed into IPL folklore with a three-wicket burst in his very first over on his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Praful Hinge made an explosive IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking four wickets against Rajasthan Royals.

Despite instant stardom, Hinge remains focused on continued improvement and considers his debut just a 'baby step'.

Hinge credits his calm approach and preparation in the nets for his successful performance.

Training at MRF Pace Academy and guidance from Varun Aaron have been crucial in Hinge's development as a fast bowler.

Praful Hinge is not moved by his instant stardom after an explosive IPL debut, as the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer believes that he has taken just a baby step in his career.

Hinge had a stellar maiden IPL game against Rajasthan Royals recently, dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel across his first two overs.

His four-wicket burst helped SRH defeat RR by 57 runs, and Hinge said he was not overawed by the occasion.

Hinge's Mindset and Preparation for IPL Success

"I had thought about getting the crowd out of my head first. I wanted to be as calm as possible. I bowled a lot in nets too. So, I had to execute all those things in the match. I felt really good when I did that," Hinge told reporters in the JioStar Press Room.

The spell made him a darling of social media overnight but that has not swayed Hinge.

"I don't feel like I have changed. I still have a lot to do as this is just a starting. So, I keep it as simple as possible. I am trying to be the same person as I was before.

"I don't feel like I have become famous. This happens in everyone's life. If you make an effort, if you keep working hard, and if you get a chance, you should give it 100 per cent. That's what happened to me and it was a great start," he said.

Key Wicket and Net Practice

Among the four wickets, the scalp of high-flying Sooryavanshi gave him a lot of accolades.

Hinge explained his modus operandi against the baby-faced batting assassin.

"I had played an under-23 game with him. I had dismissed him with a bouncer. So, I thought if I bowl the same ball, he will hit it because he has been hitting everyone from the first ball. So, I thought that I should test him with a back of the length ball and he tried to hit and could not," he said.

The 24-year also said bowing to big-hitters such as Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen at SRH nets helped him gain some confidence ahead of his debut.

"It's their style of playing. They hit every ball. Our team is like that and they have the same approach on the net. Our approach in the nets is that the more we put bowlers under pressure, the more we consider it as a match.

"It's like playing a real match. So, I am used to that situation, while bowling against Abhishek, Ishan and Klaasen. Obviously, they will hit sixes. So, I also try to bowl my best ball," said Hinge, touted as a fearless prodigy in his camp.

Development and Mentorship

The Vidarbha pacer also thanked trainers at MRF Pace Academy in Chennai, headed by Aussie legend Glenn McGrath, for his early development as a fast bowler.

"There I got to know how much I can develop myself as a fast bowler as fast bowlers from every state came there to learn. So, I got to know where I stand and where I have to stand. So, then I started working on my skills. After that, I went to Australia as well.

"It was a very good experience. Every year, two boys were taken to Australia. So, when I bowled on their wickets and then came to India, it was very good."

Hinge had a special word of praise of former India pacer Varun Aaron, whom he has worked closely with.

"He's a fast bowler and he understands fast bowlers. So, the mutual understanding between fast bowlers is good and he works on what I feel is right. He doesn't tell me anything extraordinary. He just tells me what my body needs.

"It's something that can help me in bowling. Amazing. So great to have fast bowling coaches and mentors like that around you so that you can develop your skills. He is a great person," he added.

Praful Hinge's debut performance has generated excitement within the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. His ability to dismiss key batsmen like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has boosted the team's confidence. Hinge's experience at the MRF Pace Academy and mentorship from Varun Aaron have been instrumental in his development as a fast bowler.