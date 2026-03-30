IPL 2026: Ponting Confident of Improved PBKS Despite Reset

Ricky Ponting says Punjab Kings must reset and start fresh in IPL 2026, backing a stronger squad ahead of their opener against Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' coach Ricky Ponting has highlighted improved squad depth with backup options across roles. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT), the Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting said that the team has to start all over again after a memorable runners-up finish last year and highlighted the depth and natural growth within the squad since the past season.

Key Points

Ricky Ponting says Punjab Kings must “start all over again” despite runners-up finish last season.

Emphasises “natural growth” of players as key to better performances.

Confident PBKS squad is stronger than last season.

Team to assess pitch and conditions before finalising Playing XI.

PBKS are set to kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against the 2022 champions GT at their home ground, New International Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday, March 31.

Speaking about the campaign opener, Ponting expressed confidence in a stronger, more evolved squad heading into the new season and emphasised that the team is approaching the new campaign with a fresh mindset.

"It is nice to reflect on what was a great season for the franchise, but that does not mean anything going into a new year. It is nil-nil now for everybody. We have got to start that all over again," he said.

The coach also pointed to improved squad depth and flexibility as a major strength this season, with multiple options available across roles.

"We have got the players that we want in certain roles, but we have also got a back-up player for most of those players right the way down to our 25th player. I just think overall, we should be stronger," the head coach said.

"I just think there is natural growth in a lot of our players, and if we can bring the best out of them over the next two months, starting tomorrow, there is no reason why our performances cannot be better than last year," he added.

With the season opener set to be played on a surface expected to favour batting, Ponting acknowledged the importance of adapting quickly to conditions while finalising the Playing XI.

'Hope to have really good luck'

He said, "We have got 25 players to pick from, with a nice balance of overseas players and Indian talent. First and foremost, we have to understand the conditions before we pick the team. It has just started raining now, so all the covers have gone down outside, so we haven't actually seen the playing surface for the last couple of days."

"So hopefully before the end of the session tonight, we can have a really good look at the wicket that we're going to use tomorrow, and then we can start thinking about different combinations and impact players and what we might want to do with our line-up," he further added.

As Punjab Kings prepare to take the field, Ponting expressed his excitement to get the ball rolling, while also emphasising his belief in this new squad.

"We need to start well tomorrow, we need to play well at our home ground, but I honestly feel that we have got a better squad than we had last year. Our younger players are more experienced now and the overseas players that we have brought in this year are better than the squad that we had last year. So overall, I am really excited to get the season underway," he concluded.

Punjab Kings will play their first match of the season against the Gujarat Titans at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh on March 31 at 7:30 PM IST.