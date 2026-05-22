IPL 2026: Ponting backs Punjab Kings to play fearless cricket in crucial clash vs LSG

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting said the dressing room remains relaxed and confident despite the high stakes of the final league game.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings have lost their last six games after starting IPL 2026 with five wins. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Kings are aiming to play fearless cricket in their must-win IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Ricky Ponting said the team remains calm and confident despite pressure in the race for the playoffs.

Ponting praised Arshdeep Singh’s hard work and Shreyas Iyer’s leadership ahead of the crucial encounter.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are keeping their approach simple and positive ahead of their final IPL 2026 league match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After a difficult second half of the season, PBKS want to return to the aggressive style of cricket that brought them success earlier in the tournament.

With a playoff spot still possible, the team is treating the match as a fresh start. Speaking on the eve of the all-important game, head coach Ricky Ponting said the atmosphere in the dressing room is calm and focused.

Ponting Backs Experienced Squad Under Pressure

"There’s a really good and positive vibe around the group. The players are relaxed and ready for the challenge. We have experienced players who know how to prepare for big games. It is now or never for us in this tournament, but I am excited about what this team can do," Ponting said.

Ponting also warned that LSG could be dangerous because they have nothing to lose.

"Teams in this situation can play freely and become dangerous. We understand that, and I want our players to play the same way -- fearless and aggressive. We should not worry about negative outcomes and instead focus on taking the game on," he added.

The former Australia captain said T20 matches are often decided by small moments and stressed the importance of staying focused.

"These IPL games are decided by very fine margins. A couple of bad balls, one poor shot or a brilliant fielding effort can completely change the game. We just need to make sure we play our best cricket tomorrow," Ponting said.

• Vengsarkar Blasts Selectors For Nabi Snub

Arshdeep, Shreyas Earn Praise From Coach

Ponting also praised fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and captain Shreyas Iyer for their contributions this season.

He said Arshdeep has worked hard and improved steadily in a high-scoring tournament, while Shreyas has shown excellent leadership qualities.

"Shreyas has been exceptional as a leader. He understands how to get the best out of the players. Whenever he speaks, everyone listens," Ponting added.