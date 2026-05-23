SRH gears up for IPL play-offs; preps middle order

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to fine-tune their middle order as they gear up for the IPL play-offs, with coach Daniel Vettori stressing on the importance of a balanced team performance.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sakib Hussain celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the IPL match in Bengaluru on Friday, May 22, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Sunrisers Hyderabad will monitor their middle-order performance as they prepare for the IPL playoffs.

Coach Daniel Vettori praised SRH's explosive top-order batting and disciplined bowling attack for their successful IPL season.

SRH secured a spot in the Eliminator after a significant win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Vettori highlighted the importance of managing the fifth and sixth bowling options for the team's tactical flexibility.

RCB coach Andy Flower lauded Venkatesh Iyer's professionalism and performance when given opportunities.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori says the team will continue to monitor its under-tested middle-order ahead of the IPL play-offs even as he credited the side's explosive top-order and disciplined bowling attack for their impressive campaign this season.

SRH registered a massive 55-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad on Friday to grab third place in the points table and qualify for the play-offs.

"We played really well. You can't have everything. It was a magnificent game; I thought the guys were incredible. Season's not over yet. Top of the table, missed out a little bit on run-rate, but nine wins is a fantastic tournament," Vettori said, during the post-match press conference.

The former champions next compete in the Eliminator, on Wednesday.

SRH's Play-off Preparations

"We've got a middle order that probably hasn't batted that much during the season; so that's something that we always keep an eye on in the build-up towards these big matches. But the team's been amazing," he continued.

"That top four have been brilliant, and that triumvirate of Ishan (Kishan), Pat (Cummins)and Shakib (Hussain) in the later half of the season has probably been the real difference for us."

Vettori said managing the fifth and sixth bowling options remain one of the team's biggest tactical challenges.

"It's always about juggling our fifth and sixth bowler. That's a big one for us and we went with Harshal Patel tonight because of the nature of the surface, but we know we've got (Praful) Hinge and Harsh Dubey."

Bowling Attack Praised

He praised the bowling attack for complementing the explosive batting unit after SRH recovered from a poor start to the season.

"Those three fast bowlers have been exceptional and we've had contributions from Harsh Dubey, from Shivang (Kumar), from Nitesh (Reddy), from Hinge that have allowed us to come back from losing three of our first four games," he said.

"To win eight out of the next 12 is a real credit to them. I think we anticipated our batting unit doing what they did and then for the bowlers to complement them was the reason we're in the position we are now."

Despite the loss, RCB head coach Andy Flower expressed satisfaction over his side finishing at the top of the points table, while admitting that a barrage of slower deliveries from Sunrisers Hyderabad and sloppy fielding proved costly.

SRH posted a daunting 255 for 4 after opting to bat first before restricting RCB to 200 for 4 in 20 overs.

"It is great that we topped the table and we played some really good cricket over the length of the tournament to do that," Flower said.

"This league is an outstanding league with 10 very good teams, so we've got a lot of confidence going into the playoffs."

RCB's Perspective

The former Zimbabwe captain put it down to SRH's smart use of slower balls.

"I thought their seamers bowled almost 50 per cent slower balls which, as the pitch got slower, were gripping and didn't make batting that easy," he said.

"They've changed their bowling attack pretty much. Pat Cummins has also come in and taken over. They know these conditions very well. They've picked a bowling attack that can exploit these conditions here. They've got a history of doing that..."

The RCB coach admitted the team's fielding standards dipped noticeably.

"We weren't very sharp in the field. It looked a little different not having Tim David on the field and Jacob Bethell."

"They make a difference, particularly in the powerplay when they're patrolling the boundary on either side. So we'll have to have a think about that."

Venkatesh Iyer's Performance

Lavishing special praise on Venkatesh Iyer, Flower said: "We were happy with Venky opening the batting. He's had to wait for his chance.

"And every time he's had a chance, either as an impact player when we've needed the extra batsman because we've got ourselves into some trouble in the innings, or in the last two matches when he's been given a chance, first at number four in Dharamsala and then today opening the batting, he's taken all of those chances."

Flower said Iyer's professionalism despite limited opportunities earned the respect of the entire group.

"I've got a lot of respect for a man that's played a lot of IPL cricket, played for India, and was sitting on the sidelines waiting for his chance."

"He's been in that dugout with a big smile on his face all the time. He's practised hard every single session. He's worked hard at his bowling, fielding and batting. He's been exemplary."

Reflecting on the chase, Flower said the team had multiple target scenarios in mind during the innings.

"We were in a position to keep pushing to chase down 255 but ultimately we got the job done and topped the league. It's quite a tricky situation when you've got conflicting things.

"We discussed the various targets. I think we needed 166 to confirm top two, 179 to confirm top of the league and obviously 255 to win the game."