IPL 2026: Play as long as possible, the sport needs you: Dwayne Bravo to Virat Kohli

The century against Kolkata Knight Riders was Virat Kohli’s ninth in the IPL and helped him become the first Indian batter to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 105 against Kolkata Knight Riders, marking his third IPL century in run-chases. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls to help RCB defeat KKR by six wickets in Raipur.

Dwayne Bravo praised Kohli after the match, saying, "Play as long as possible, the sport needs you."

Kohli became the first Indian batter to complete 14,000 T20 runs and the fastest player to reach the milestone.

After two straight ducks, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting stalwart Virat Kohli returned to form with a fluent century against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. His unbeaten 105 off 60 balls guided the defending champions to a six-wicket victory at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

With nine IPL hundreds and one century in international T20 cricket, Kohli became the first Indian batter to score 10 centuries in the shortest format. Gayle leads the all-time list with 22 T20 centuries, followed by Babar Azam with 13, while David Warner and Kohli are jointly third with 10 each.

Bravo Praises Kohli After Match-Winning Knock

Kohli’s match-winning effort earned praise from former IPL star Dwayne Bravo. In a video shared by RCB on Instagram, Bravo, who is currently serving as a mentor for KKR, hugged Kohli after the match and told him, "Play as long as possible, the sport needs you."

Virat Kohli Sets New T20 Records With Historic Innings

The century was Kohli’s ninth in the IPL and helped him become the first Indian batter to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. He is now the sixth batter overall to reach the milestone.

Kohli also broke Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs. He reached the mark in 409 innings, beating Gayle’s previous record of 423 innings.

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Virat Kohli's Run-Chase Prowess

In run-chases, Virat has made 4,285 runs in 138 matches and 131 innings at an average of 42.42 and a strike rate of 136.42, with three centuries and 29 fifties, with a best score of 108 not out. During successful chases, he has made 2784 runs in 76 matches and 70 innings at an average of 63.27 and a strike rate of 142.69, including three centuries and 20 fifties, with a best score of 108 not out.