IPL 2026 PIX: Saaniya Chandok, Sara Tendulkar cheer LSG

IMAGE: Saaniya Chandok and Sara Tendulkar in the VIP box during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in Lucknow on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok were spotted in the VIP box during the LSG vs GT match in Lucknow.

Sara was seen cheering a six by Rishabh Pant during his cameo.

Arjun Tendulkar was not part of the Playing XI.

Lucknow Super Giants' bowler Arjun Tendulkar's wife Saaniya Chandok and sister Sara Tendulkar were spotted in the VIP during the IPL match between LSG and Gujarat Titans at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Saaniya donned the LSG jersey, Sara wore a blue salwar kameez.

Arjun was not part of LSG's Playing XI on Sunday.

IMAGE: Saaniya Chandok and Sara Tendulkar cheer a six by Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Screengrab

Sara and Saaniya were pictured arriving in Lucknow on the eve of the match.

Sara was seen clapping when Rishabh Pant hit a six during his 11-ball 18 on Sunday as LSG posted 164 for 8 in their 20 overs, with Aiden Markram top-scoring with 30 off 21 balls.

Over the last few years, rumours have been rife of Sara and GT captain Shubman Gill's romantic link-ups.

Both have been spotted together on several occasions by the paparazzi.