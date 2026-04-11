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IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma dominates his strong zone to bounce back with explosive knock

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 11, 2026 18:59 IST

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Abhishek Sharma averages 56 and strikes at 254 while playing his shots down the ground.

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma's blistering knock against Punjab Kings contained eight sixes and five boundaries. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Key Points

  • Abhishek Sharma hits 74 off 28 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • Abhishek is highly effective playing down the ground, shows data.
  • Abhishek equals IPL Powerplay six-hitting record with seven maximums.

Abhishek Sharma smashed a quickfire 74 off 28 balls to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to a strong position against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on Saturday.

After being dismissed for a duck in the previous game, the left-handed opener responded in style, hitting five fours and eight sixes, with many of his shots played straight down the ground.

Data from CricViz shows that Abhishek has been highly effective playing in the ‘V’ area. He averages 56 and strikes at 254 while playing shots through his strong zone. 

'Dear Vaibhav...' Kohli applauds Sooryavanshi's stunning knock

Powerplay dominance and record-equalling feat

He has also been among the most aggressive batters in the Powerplay since the start of 2024, tallying 270 runs in 121 balls, with six dismissals at a strike rate of 223 and an average of 45.

 

During the whirlwind knock, he matched a record for most sixes in the Powerplay of an IPL match, joining Sanath Jayasuriya, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow with seven sixes each.

Despite a mixed run of form this year, including a modest ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign, Abhishek has shown his ability to deliver impactful innings.

He has aggregated 452 runs in 17 T20 matches this year at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 204.52.

Against SRH, Punjab Kings chose to bowl first, but a 120-run opening partnership between Abhishek and Travis Head put SRH in control with Head scoring 38 off 23 balls.

Further contributions came from Ishan Kishan (27) and Heinrich Klaasen (39), helping the team post 219 for 6 in 20 overs.

For Punjab Kings, Shashank Singh and Arshdeep Singh were among the leading wicket-takers.

Does Sooryavanshi Care About How Great A Bowler Is?

REDIFF CRICKET

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