Punjab Kings' Openers Prabhsimran-Priyansh Set IPL Partnership Record

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya etched their names in IPL history as the first uncapped opening pair to amass over 1000 partnership runs, marking a significant milestone in the 2026 season.

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya are the first uncapped pair to aggregate 1000-plus partnership runs in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya are the first uncapped pair to score 1000-plus partnership runs in IPL history.

Priyansh is the second uncapped Indian player to score 350-plus runs in his first two IPL seasons.

Prabhsimran joins Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma as uncapped players with 400-plus runs in multiple IPL seasons.

Punjab Kings' opening duo Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya etched their name in record books as they became the first uncapped pair to aggregate 1000-plus partnership runs in the Indian Premier League.

The duo achieved the feat against Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2026 match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The pair added 50 runs for the opening wicket before Deepak Chahar dismissed Arya for 22 in the final over of Powerplay.

Priyansh Arya's Impressive IPL Performance

Arya also became only the second uncapped Indian player to score 350 or more runs in his first two IPL seasons, having accumulated 475 runs in 2025 and 357 runs this season, joining Ambati Rayudu, who had amassed 356 runs in 2010 and 395 in 2011.

Prabhsimran Singh's Half-Century

Prabhsimran brought up his second half-century of the season in the 11th over, smashing an entertaining 57 off just 32 deliveries, with six fours and four sixes.

Prabhsimran (549 in 2025 and 438 runs this season) becomes the third uncapped Indian player after Suryakumar Yadav (2018, 2019 and 2020) and Abhishek Sharma (2022 and 2024) to aggregate 400-plus runs in multiple IPL seasons.