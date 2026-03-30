IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT Preview: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer eye redemption in high-voltage clash

7Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, two Indian T20 players seeking to prove their mettle, will captain Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively in a high-stakes IPL opener.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are both eager to make a statement in IPL 2026. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/Instagram, Punjab Kings/Instagram

Key Points Shubman Gill aims to improve his T20 strike rate and solidify his position after being overlooked for the T20 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer seeks to impress selectors after consistent IPL performances but continued absence from the Indian T20I squad.

Gujarat Titans, led by Gill and featuring Sai Sudharsan, are considered a settled unit with strong batting depth.

Punjab Kings rely on their explosive Indian core, including Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, to make an impact in IPL 2026.

India's leading batters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer who have often been overlooked in the T20 format, will captain Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively with both eager to make a statement in a high-stakes IPL 2026 opener in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

India's Test and ODI captain Gill, who was named T20I vice-captain but later left out of the T20 World Cup team following a poor run with the bat, has a lot to answer in the shortest format.

While India went on to win a record third ICC T20 World Cup, Gill enters this season at a crucial phase in his T20 career.

Since 2023, only Virat Kohli has scored more IPL runs than Gill, but the focus has shifted from consistency to strike rate. With a career T20 strike rate of around 138, Gill showed signs of improvement last season, scoring at over 155-something he would look to build on.

With Matthew Hayden now part of the coaching staff as batting coach, Gill's six-hitting and intent at the top will be closely watched.

Since Hardik Pandya's exit after IPL 2023, Gill has grown into his leadership role, and the team now clearly revolves around him.

Gujarat Titans' Strengths And Strategy

Having won the title in their debut season in 2022, Gujarat Titans have remained one of the most consistent sides, finishing third last year before losing to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

They look one of the most settled units again, retaining 20 players. The opening pair of Gill and Sai Sudharsan -- last season's top scorer with 759 runs -- remains their biggest strength.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan was the highest run-getter in IPL 2025 with 759 runs in 15 matches including six fifties and a century. Photograph: BCCI

Sudharsan is returning after a rib fracture but was in fine touch in domestic cricket, including an unbeaten 101 and multiple fifties before the injury.

GT also have exciting backup options like wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra, who impressed in domestic cricket with a strike rate of over 160 and an average above 60 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He would offer flexibility if the middle order struggles.

Punjab Kings' Strengths And Weaknesses

For Punjab Kings, much will again depend on skipper Shreyas, a proven IPL leader who has now taken three different teams to the final (Delhi Capitals in 2020, KKR in their 2024 triumph and PBKS last season).

Despite his consistent performances, Shreyas continues to be overlooked by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, having last played a T20I in December 2023.

The skipper also led from the front last season, scoring 604 runs at a strike rate of over 175, which was the highest among the top-10 run-getters.

Yet, he failed to break into India's T20I XI in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, even after being called up as a replacement for Tilak Varma during the build-up home series against New Zealand ahead of the global showpiece.

Punjab's strength lies in their explosive Indian core.

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya emerged as the breakout star of IPL 2025, smashing 475 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 179.24. Photograph: Punjab Kings/Instagram

Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya were among the most destructive pairs last season, scoring 1,024 runs together at a strike rate of nearly 169.

However, both have had a relatively quiet Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, raising questions about their current form.

The middle order, featuring Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh and Suryansh Shedge, will be crucial, especially against a strong spin attack led by Rashid Khan.

PBKS will also have a new No. 3 in Australia's Cooper Connolly as a replacement for Josh Inglis, who was released ahead of IPL 2026 due to availability issues.

Connolly is expected to play as a specialist batter initially, as Cricket Australia has advised him to avoid bowling while recovering from a back problem.

Head-to-Head Record

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are level in head to head record at 3-3. Punjab Kings won the only clash between the two teams last season when they won by 11 runs in Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report And Weather

Punjab will also be keen to improve their home record as, despite reaching the final last season, they had only two wins in five matches in New Chandigarh last year.

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium is likely to be a balanced pitch with scores expected to be in the range of 180-200. The temperature is likely to be pleasant around 28 degrees celcius with teams likely to opt to bowl first as dew could hamper in the bowlers in the second innings.

Predicted XIs:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (w/k), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w/k), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Jason Holder, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Match Info:

March 31, 2026 (7.30pm IST): Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Where to Watch:

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.