IPL 2026, PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings eye course correction vs struggling Delhi Capitals

Having lost their last three league matches, Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL match with their play-off hopes on the line.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has led Punjab Kings from the front. With at least a couple of wins still needed to make the play-offs much will depend on his showing against Delhi Capitals in Dharmshala on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Punjab Kings aim to end their losing streak as they host Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings need to improve their catching and reduce runs leaked by their pace bowlers.

Delhi Capitals are struggling and already looking towards the next IPL season.

Momentum is key for Punjab Kings to secure a play-off spot in the IPL tournament.

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have been let down by their fielding performances.

Punjab Kings will go all out to arrest their surprising slide towards the business end of the Indian Premier League when they host an out of sorts Delhi Capitals in the picturesque environment of Dharamsala on Monday.

Finishing the home leg with three games at the HPCA Stadium till May 17, Punjab Kings will strive for improvement in all departments following defeats in their last three league games.

Punjab Kings Need For Improvement

There is no to need press the panic button for a team that was the only unbeaten side in the competition not so long ago, but it really needs to get its basics right for the remainder of the league stage.

Punjab Kings catching was abysmal in Hyderabad; the pacers led by Arshdeep Singh have been leaking runs while the runs that were flowing from the opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have dried up.

Shreyas Iyer has led Punjab Kings from the front and with at least couple of wins still needed to make the play-offs, he wants his players to stick to the methods that brought them success in the first half of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals' Focus On The Future

Momentum is key in a fickle format like the T20s and Punjab Kings would want that on their side as early as the next game.

"I feel we got a fairytale start in this tournament and everyone were in a great space and the mindset was top notch. I think it's important that we stick with the same mindset.

"It's easy to get diverted with talking negative about things. But definitely we got to go back, reflect on things that we didn't do well in the particular last three matches and see to it that we come back strong," said Iyer following the loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, already have one eye on the next season after losing five of their last six games, pushing them towards the bottom of the table.

Challenges Faced By Both Teams

They have had a horror run at home and therefore would welcome a change of scenery for the game against Punjab Kings. The batters have failed to adapt on slow and turning surfaces, exposing their vulnerabilities.

The ordinary run of premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav has compounded their woes while the arrival of Mitchell Starc may well be a case of too late. Like PBKS, fielding too has let them down.

"There's still a long journey ahead and next year will come too. So we'll think about what plans we can make for next year and what approach we should take. Based on that, we can also look at the players sitting on the bench and decide who can be given opportunities and what changes we can make," said captain Axar Patel after the loss to KKR.

Mathematically, DC are not out of the play-off race yet but it is highly unlikely that they would advance in the tournament.

Head To Head

Matches Played: 35

Punjab Kings: Won 17

Delhi Capitals: Won 17

No Result: 1

Recent encounter, April 25, 2026:

DC put up 264 for 2. K L Rahul scored an unbeaten 152 off 67 balls.

PBKS chased down the target, finishing with 265 for 4, with 7 balls to spare.

It is the highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Match Info

May 11, 7.30 pm IST: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted XIs

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (captain), K L Rahul (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, N Rana, Karun Nair, T Stubbs, AR Sharma, Mitchell Starc, KL Yadav, T Natarajan, L Ngidi.