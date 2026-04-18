Will Lucknow Super Giants Check Punjab Kings Charge?

Powered by their strong batting, Punjab Kings aim to extend their unbeaten run against a struggling Lucknow Super Giants side, dealing with Rishabh Pant's injury, in a crucial IPL match in Mullanpur.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer have been impressive this season, scoring 211 and 203 runs respectively. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Punjab Kings, with a strong batting lineup led by Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh, are currently unbeaten in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants are struggling with back-to-back losses and uncertainty surrounding Rishabh Pant's elbow injury.

Punjab Kings have demonstrated dominance in chasing targets, winning nine of their last 11 matches since the 2025 season.

Lucknow's batting unit needs to perform more assertively, with key players like Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram needing to deliver in the powerplay.

Punjab's bowling attack is spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh, who recently returned to form with a fine performance against Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings will bank on their strong batting to continue their winning run against a struggling Lucknow Super Giants, who are sweating over skipper Rishabh Pant's injury, in their IPL match in Mullanpur on Sunday.

PBKS, the only unbeaten side so far, have looked ominous this season with four wins from five matches, with one game against Kolkata Knight Riders washed out.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side boasts a healthy net run rate of +1.067, thanks to their strong batting displays that have powered clinical chases.

Punjab Kings' Dominance in Chasing Targets

The Kings have won nine of their last 11 matches while chasing since the 2025 season, underlining their dominance, and it was also seen in their recent win over Mumbai Indians. It will take something special from LSG to halt the home team's momentum.

Lucknow, currently seventh in the points table, are reeling from back-to-back losses, and Pant's elbow injury in the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru has further dented their campaign.

Pant looked in visible discomfort and retired hurt after facing just three deliveries. Though he returned later with his elbow heavily strapped, he managed only 1 off 6 balls, and his availability for Sunday's game remains uncertain.

It was a one-sided contest against RCB as LSG could muster only 146, with Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni providing some resistance.

Lucknow's Batting Woes and Punjab's Firepower

Their batting has yet to click, with the side still to cross the 200-run mark this season. In contrast, Punjab have breached that mark twice and were cruising at 198 for 3 in 16.3 overs against MI in their last outing.

Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh (211 runs) has been in outstanding touch, while skipper Iyer (203) has been equally impressive, striking at 172.95 and 187.96 respectively. The duo combined effectively in the win over Mumbai Indians.

Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly have also contributed significantly to Punjab's batting firepower.

On the bowling front, spearhead Arshdeep Singh returned to form with a fine 3/22 against MI.

Can Lucknow's Bowling Attack Stop Punjab Kings?

Prince Yadav has been Lucknow's most successful bowler with nine wickets, followed by Avesh Khan (5) and Mohammed Shami (4), who was taken apart by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar the other day.

Digvesh Rathi was also expensive in that game, conceding heavily to Jitesh Sharma and Tim David, and will need to bounce back.

In the batting department, Mukul Choudhary (127), Aiden Markram (120), Mitchell Marsh (115) and Ayush Badoni (113) have contributed the bulk of the runs. However, to turn things around, the batting unit needs to be more assertive.

Big names like Marsh and Markram must deliver in the powerplay, while Nicholas Pooran has been short of runs. For Lucknow to challenge Punjab, their batting must click collectively.

The outcome of this match could significantly impact the IPL standings, especially for Lucknow Super Giants, who need a win to revive their campaign. Punjab Kings will aim to solidify their position at the top of the table with another victory. All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant's fitness and whether he can lead his team effectively.

Head-To-Head

LSG and PBKS met six times in the IPL, each winning three of those meetings.

Last season, Punjab Kings won both matches.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Teams (from):

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Cooper Connolly, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vishal Nishad, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (captain), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Match starts: 1930 IST.