IPL 2026: RCB's Patidar will have to deal with higher expectations this year, says Kumble

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar celebrates with the IPL trophy after beating Punjab Kings in the final of the 2025 edition. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Anil Kumble said defending champions RCB will find it difficult to win back-to-back IPL titles.

Captain Rajat Patidar impressed in his first season but will have to deal with higher expectations this year.

Devdutt Padikkal is likely to start in the XI, while Venkatesh Iyer may begin the season on the bench.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League aiming to retain the title, but former India captain Anil Kumble believes the task will be easier said than done.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Kumble said winning consecutive IPL titles has rarely been achieved. Only Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have managed to dominate consistently in the league.

Kumble said Rajat Patidar performed well in his first season as RCB captain despite initial doubts.

"When he was announced as skipper, many of us were surprised because everyone expected Virat Kohli to handle the duties again. But the team management decided to go with Patidar, and it paid off," Kumble said.

"He only had experience of captaining Madhya Pradesh and did well in domestic cricket. He was identified as the skipper, and with the experience he had, he led really well. Now it will be challenging because expectations will be high. But he looks very composed and calm under pressure. That is his USP. That should work for him."

Padikkal likely to start; Iyer may wait

RCB signed all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million) in the IPL mini auction. The southpaw was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad several years.

However, Kumble feels Iyer may not be part of the starting XI at the beginning of the season as RCB may prefer to keep the core group that helped them win the title.

According to Kumble, Devdutt Padikkal is likely to be in the playing XI after returning from injury and showing strong form with the bat.

Overseas combination key for RCB

Kumble also spoke about the overseas players who could feature in the team. He said RCB should field both Romario Shepherd and Tim David together because of the batting firepower they posses.

He added that Phil Salt is almost certain to start, while Josh Hazlewood will also be included if he is fully fit.

Kumble said the presence of these players would strengthen RCB’s batting depth and provide additional bowling options.