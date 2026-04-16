Pat Cummins set for IPL return after injury recovery, eyes April 25 game

In his absence, Ishan Kishan has been leading SRH, who are currently placed fourth on the table with two wins from five matches.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins is set to make a comeback against Rajasthan Royals on April 25. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Pat Cummins has been cleared to return to the IPL and is targeting a comeback for Sunrisers Hyderabad later this month after positive results from recent back scans in Sydney.

Key Points Pat Cummins cleared to return after positive back scans in Sydney.

The SRH captain had been sidelined with a lumbar stress injury since last year.

He missed the T20 World Cup and start of IPL due to recovery timeline.

According to reports, Cummins is all but set to play next week.

The SRH captain had travelled back to Australia earlier this month for follow-up assessments on a lumbar stress injury that has limited him to just one match since July last year. The scans have confirmed that the injury has healed, paving the way for his return.

Cummins indicated via social media that he is set to fly back to India this week and is aiming to feature in SRH’s April 25 clash against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

The Australian pacer was first diagnosed with a lumbar bone stress injury in August after experiencing discomfort during the West Indies tour. The issue sidelined him for most of the home season, with his only appearance coming in the Adelaide Test against England, where he picked up six wickets in a match-winning performance during the Ashes.

He was initially named in Australia’s squad for the T20 World Cup, but the tournament, like the start of the IPL, came too soon in his recovery timeline.

In his absence, Ishan Kishan has been leading SRH, who are currently placed fourth on the table with two wins from five matches.