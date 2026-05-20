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IPL 2026: Cummins' Calm Captaincy For SRH Earns Praise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 16:26 IST

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Former Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher praises Pat Cummins' calm and strategic leadership, highlighting how it benefits Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins, who missed the first few games, has claimed eight wickets in six matches to power SRH into the playoffs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mark Boucher praised Pat Cummins for his calm and smart approach to captaincy for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • Cummins avoids panic and sticks to his plans, even when under pressure during IPL matches.
  • Boucher highlighted Cummins' clear execution and leadership from the front as key to SRH's success.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins neither chases the game nor makes unnecessary changes and instead sticks to his plans while executing them with clarity, says former Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher.

Cummins joined SRH after missing nearly half of the IPL group stage this year due to a long injury-forced layoff but showed no signs of rustiness, taking eight wickets so far in six matches while making sure his team remains in hunt of a top-two finish.

 

Cummins' Smart Approach To IPL Captaincy

"What I really admire about him is the way he goes about his business. He's an incredibly talented cricketer, but he's also very smart," Boucher told JioHotstar.

"There's never any panic, even if he goes for a boundary. He always knows exactly what he needs to do with the next ball.

"He doesn't chase the game or keep changing things unnecessarily. He stays calm, sticks to his plans, and executes them with clarity. He led from the front, and his teammates followed him brilliantly," the former South African wicketkeeper-batter said.

Klaasen's Masterclass On Display

Boucher was also full of praise for compatriot Heinrich Klaasen, saying his innings of 47 against Chennai Super Kings on Monday was a "masterclass" on a slow wicket.

"I think he should open an academy and teach the rest of us, because that was a masterclass," Boucher said.

"On a wicket that was stopping and turning, he came in with a clear plan. He used his footwork brilliantly, which allowed him to access both sides of the wicket. He also looked to play squarer, which was the right option, as seen with the reverse sweeps he executed," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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