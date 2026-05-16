IPL 2026: Pant penalised despite LSG's stunning victory

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant faces a hefty fine of Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their recent IPL match against Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: This is the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant, captain of Lucknow Super Giants, fined Rs 12 lakh.

The fine was imposed due to a slow over-rate during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in the match.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings.

LSG beat CSK by seven wickets on Friday.

IPL Code of Conduct Breach

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakhs," an IPL media release stated.