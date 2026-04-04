IPL 2026: Not Sachin! Arjun Tendulkar Reveals His Batting Hero

Arjun Tendulkar reveals Yuvraj Singh as his batting idol, discusses his move to Lucknow Super Giants for better opportunities, and shares his perspective on handling social media criticism in his cricket career.

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar is carving his own path. Photograph: Lucknow Super Giants/X

Key Points Arjun Tendulkar moved to Lucknow Super Giants seeking more consistent playing opportunities after limited chances with Mumbai Indians.

Arjun acknowledges the challenges of playing alongside world-class pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Despite facing social media criticism due to his father's legacy, Arjun remains confident and unfazed.

Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's son, is all set to start a new innings of his career with the Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2026 season.

Having struggled for consistent opportunities at the Mumbai Indians, Arjun's move to LSG comes as a chance to showcase his all-round skills.

In a candid conversation on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Arjun opened up about the influences that shaped him as a cricketer.

Arjun Tendulkar's Cricket Idol

When asked who his idols were, he immediately mentioned Yuvraj Singh. 'He was my batting idol,' Arjun said. 'As for his bowling, he was a spinner, and I am a pacer, so I just focused on his batting.'

Arjun also reflected on the challenges he faced in Mumbai. The presence of world-class pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult limited his chances to play regularly.

'Every player wants more opportunities. No one wants to sit on the bench,' he said.

'All you can do is work hard and seize the moment when it comes.'

His move to LSG, he explained, was a calculated decision to gain more game time, take on responsibility, and continue developing as an all-rounder.

Life Beyond Cricket

Away from the cricket field, Arjun revealed a quieter, more personal side of his life.

Despite growing up in a cricketing household, he surprisingly does not have friends who play the game professionally. 'I don't really have cricketer friends; most of my friends don't play cricket,' he admitted.

He credits his calm temperament to spending time with his five dogs at his home in Goa. 'Playing with them helps me stay grounded,' he said.

Facing Criticism

Arjun's candour extends to his attitude toward criticism.

Despite facing relentless criticism on social media because of his dad's legendary legacy, Arjun said confidently, 'I'm not afraid of it.'