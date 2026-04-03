'I Am Not Coming Back': No International Return For South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen

'Obviously, my family plays a big role in it. I have missed my friends when they did extremely well in the World Cup. But I had a little bit more FOMO, and I wanted to come back.'

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Heinrich Klaasen retired from international cricket, prioritising family time and T20 leagues.

Klaasen briefly considered a comeback after experiencing 'FOMO' during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

He last played international cricket for South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy last year.

South Africa's swashbuckling batter Heinrich Klaasen has officially ruled out an international comeback, confirming his retirement to prioritise family time after toying with the idea for a brief period.

Klaasen, 34, had retired from all forms of international cricket last June, following his omission from South Africa's central contracts, stepping aside to focus on playing in T20 leagues.

Now, despite experiencing "FOMO" (fear of missing out) during the 2026 T20 World Cup, the Proteas batter, known for his belligerence with the bat, said he is not returning.

'I had a little bit more FOMO, wanted to come back'

In a video posted by the IPL on social media, Klaasen spoke with his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy regarding his future in the game.

"It was a thought for about two weeks. And then we decided against it," Klaasen said.

"Obviously, my family plays a big role in it. I have missed my friends when they did extremely well in the World Cup. But I had a little bit more FOMO, and I wanted to come back.

"I spoke to Aiden (Markram), actually. He said if he is capped, then I will definitely come back. But after the World Cup, I realised it is not going to happen. So, I am not coming back."

Klaasen had retired from Test cricket earlier in 2024.

He last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where South Africa lost the semi-final to New Zealand by 50 runs.

Klaasen's Strong Start For SRH

Klaasen struck a brisk fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs in their IPL 2026 match in Kolkata on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Travis Head (46) and Abhishek Sharma (48) shared an opening stand of 82 runs off 34 balls to set up the platform, while Klaasen (52) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (39) provided the late charge as SRH posted a challenging 226 for eight.

In reply, KKR folded for 161 in 16 overs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scoring with a 29-ball 52.