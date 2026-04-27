No respite for LSG, hit rock bottom after Super Over loss to KKR

Lucknow Super Giants lose to Kolkata Knight Riders in a Super Over, suffering an 8th straight home defeat as Rinku Singh shines with bat and in the field.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants have only two wins in eight matches in IPL 2026 thus far. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered yet another defeat in IPL 2026 when they lost a close Super Over contest against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday night.

Key Points LSG suffered their 8th consecutive home defeat, equalling Deccan Chargers’ record.

It was LSG’s 5th straight loss in IPL 2026; they remain bottom of the table.

Rishabh Pant’s side faltered in the Super Over despite being close to victory.

Rinku became the fourth player in IPL history to score 50+ and take four catches in a match.

It was their eighth successive defeat at home venue in the IPL. They joined the Deccan Chargers in second place for losing the most successive matches at home venue. Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) is at the top with nine consecutive defeats at Arun Jaitley Stadium from 2013 to 2015 season.

It was also the fifth consecutive defeat of the LSG, which is the longest losing streak for the Lucknow franchise in the IPL. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in eight matches.

LSG's record 18th defeat in 30 matches while chasing

The Rishabh Pant-led led team was close to winning their third match of the season, but they fumbled in the Super Over.

This is LSG's 18th defeat in 30 matches while chasing a target in the IPL. They have a win percentage of 40 when they bat second. On the other hand, they have a better win percentage of 57.14 while batting first. They have won 20 out of 36 matches while batting first in the IPL.

Rinku becomes fourth player to take four catches and slam 50 in same match

Earlier, it was with the key contribution from Rinku Singh that KKR set a fighting total of 155 runs, while asked to bat first in Lucknow. Mohsin Khan's five-wicket haul kept the KKR batters at bay in the middle overs. Rinku made an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls with the help of seven fours and five sixes to help his side cross the 150-run mark.

Rinku also took four catches becoming the fourth player to take four catches and score 50-plus runs in a match.

Jacques Kallis was the first to achieve this feat for KKR against Deccan Chargers in IPL 2011. Riyan Parag (RR) did the same against RCB in IPL 2022. Daryl Mitchell took five catches and made 52 runs against SRH in Chennai in the 2024 season.

This was the second time Rinku Singh took four catches for KKR. Only three times has a KKR player taken four catches in an IPL match, and Rinku has done that twice for his side.