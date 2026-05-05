No price-tag pressure: Langer defends Pant as LSG campaign unravels

Justin Langer backs Rishabh Pant, saying his ₹27 crore price tag isn’t behind his poor form as Lucknow Super Giants slump to sixth straight defeat in the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scored 15 off 10 balls before being dismissed by Will Jacks on Monday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Rishabh Pant’s inconsistent form reflects Lucknow Super Giants’ struggles in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Head coach Justin Langer dismissed the idea that Pant's Rs 27 crore price tag is affecting his performance.

Lucknow slumped to their sixth consecutive defeat after losing to Mumbai Indians, leaving them bottom of the table.

Langer highlighted the mental pressure of leadership but praised Pant’s attitude and work ethic.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant's uneven form mirrors his team's broader struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but head coach Justin Langer says the player is not weighed down by his hefty price tag.

Lucknow secured the stumper-batsman for an eye-watering 27 crore ($3.21 million) in 2024 and retained him for the current season, which has unfolded poorly.

Monday's six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians marked Lucknow's sixth consecutive loss, leaving them anchored to the bottom of the 10-team league and with playoff hopes in disarray.

"I don't think money has to do anything with it," Langer, an Australian, told reporters.

"Leadership is a tough position ... he's carrying a lot of pressure for the team, and he does it, like all of us, with a smile on our face, 98% of the time.

"It's the 2% that's hard, to be honest. But he's chipping away, he's working hard, and he's had a match-winning game earlier in the season. I love it when we see him smiling and playing that swashbuckling style of play."

Pant's 204 runs from nine innings with a strike rate of 128.30 is underwhelming for a batter of his stature.

"He's great. As a captain in the IPL, as a coach, you keep fronting up, don't you? That's all you can do. And you'll keep fronting up, and hopefully, he'll help us get some wins over the next few games."