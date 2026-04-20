No Blame Game: Prince Yadav Defends LSG Bowlers After PBKS Defeat

Prince Yadav backs LSG bowlers and stresses team unity after defeat to Punjab Kings, highlighting his dot-ball strategy and confidence in yorkers.

IMAGE: Prince Yadav returned with impressive figures of 2/25 in four overs. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Prince Yadav, who returned with figures of 2/25 from his four overs against Punjab Kings, refused to blame his team's bowlers for conceding a massive total.

Punjab Kings thumped LSG by 54 runs in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

'They (PBKS batters) played some good shots, the bowlers are not at fault. If we lose, we lose as a team. And if we win, we win as a team. If we have a bad day, there is nothing like that. We will come back and play well,' he told reporters after the match.

Asked about his bowling, he said, 'The plan was simple, to bowl dot balls as many as possible. I have been working on that since last year, since the start of the season. I have backed myself up and delivered the same things.

'I back my yorkers more, so I have more confidence in that.'