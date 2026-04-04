IPL 2026: Nitish Reddy the X-Factor? Vettori makes big claim

Discover how Nitish Kumar Reddy's all-round prowess is making a significant impact for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, as coach Daniel Vettori praises his versatility and crucial contributions with both bat and ball.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Daniel Vettori highlights Nitish Kumar Reddy's desire to be involved in all aspects of the game, making him a valuable all-rounder for SRH.

Reddy's ability to bowl at any stage of the game provides SRH with tactical flexibility and options.

Vettori emphasises the importance of Reddy's crucial wickets in the middle overs against KKR, showcasing his confidence and preparation.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's all-round skills with both bat and ball make him a key player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori hailed the all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy as someone who wants to be involved in everything and said that he can bowl at any stage of the game.

Addressing the media on the eve of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, Vettori said, "He (Nitish Kumar Reddy) wasn't available to bowl last year because of his injury, otherwise we would have utilised him, but I think Nitish is one of those cricketers who wants to be involved in everything, and sometimes when you take that away from someone it has an effect on them, and I think you've seen the all-round package that was so exciting to Sunrisers in India a couple of years ago, and now he gets the opportunity to showcase that."

SRH started their IPL 2026 campaign with a defeat against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener and then went on to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs.

Now, they are ready to play their first home game of the season, and the SRH head coach is excited about the bowling of Reddy.

Reddy's Bowling Versatility

"The good thing for him is that he can bowl at any stage of the game, and so we can mix and match when the best time to utilise him is, depending on the opponent and depending on conditions. To see him come in those middle stages, they were really crucial overs for us, because it would have been difficult to bring the spin back at that stage," said Vettori.

The 22-year-old Reddy has bowled two overs in each matches and he managed to get a couple of wickets in the match against KKR at the Eden Gardens. He got the wickets of Anukul Roy and Rinku Singh.

Talking about those wickets, Vettori said, "Two massive wickets, and he's just got a real confidence in himself now. He's a professional, and he prepares for every situation required, whether it's the bat and the ball, and we saw the best of him in the last game and how important he is to us."