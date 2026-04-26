IPL 2026: Ngidi's first message after nasty head injury

Lungi Ngidi says "all good" after head injury scare during Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 clash; pacer discharged from hospital.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi sustains an injury after attempting to take a catch of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya off the bowling of Axar Patel during the match on Saturday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

South African speedster Lungi Ngidi has issued a reassuring update after sustaining a head injury during the Delhi Capitals' (DC) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Key Points DC's Lungi Ngidi reassures fans after scary fall in IPL match.

The Delhi Capitals pacer was hospitalised after a fall while attempting a catch against Punjab Kings.

Ngidi complained of headache and neck pain following the incident.

He was stretchered off and taken to hospital in an ambulance after the fall.

Ngidi was discharged from a local hospital where he underwent medical examination after he hurt himself during his side's IPL match against Punjab Kings in New Delhi on Saturday.

'Thank you for the messages, all good,' Ngidi wrote on his Instagram story on Sunday.

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi's Instagram story, updating fans about his well-being. Photograph: Lungi Ngidi/Instagram

The South African was taken off the ground in an ambulance after a nasty fall where he banged his head into the ground while attempting a catch. He was rushed to Max Hospital, Pusa Road, in New Delhi for medical examination.

The IPL said that the 30-year-old right-arm pacer complained of headache and neck pain after the nasty fall while trying to pouch a mishit from Punjab opener Priyansh Arya off Axar Patel on the third ball of the second over, but he grossly misjudged the travel path of the ball, which went past his outstretched right hand while he was airborne.

As a result, the Proteas player landed on the ground and tumbled, leaving him in considerable pain.

He immediately covered his head, trying to recover from the fall, even as the on-field medical staff rushed to Ngidi with a stretcher.

Ngidi could be seen responding to the support staff as other Proteas players Tristan Stubbs and David Miller, along with Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting and DC head coach Hemang Badani, came to check on him.

But he had to be stretchered into the waiting ambulance before wheeling him away to the hospital.