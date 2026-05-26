'Never Seen A Kid Like Him': Shanaka In Awe Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has praised Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his maturity and composure, while also backing Riyan Parag as a future leader for India.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed 583 runs in 14 matches thus far in IPL 2026. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanka says he has been blown away by the composure and poise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and he has not seen a "kid" like him in the dressing room.

Key Points Dasun Shanaka praised Rajasthan Royals teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his maturity and calm nature in the dressing room.

The 15-year-old has impressed in IPL 2026 with fearless batting and remarkable six-hitting ability.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder praised Parag’s ability to stay firm with his decisions despite criticism.

Shanaka is seeing Sooryavanshi's meteoric rise from close quarters as his Rajasthan Royals teammate. The 15-year-old has the world cricket in awe of him with his special six hitting ability.

The left-hander from Bihar got out for four in the previous game against Mumbai Indians while in the game before, he smashed 93 off 38 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Asked how Sooryavanshi deals with the highs and lows of the game, Shanaka said his calm approach stands out.

"He is very professional. It's not about failing or getting runs, but what he does at the practice and how he behaves in the dressing room. How cool he is. I haven't seen a kid like him behaving like that in the dressing room like that," said Shanaka ahead of the IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on Wednesday.

"Even the seniors will (rookies) put them under a lot of pressure, but this guy is very cool. I really love the way he is coping with things, whether he fails or he gets runs. He is a very natural kid. I see a lot of potential in him. Lot of good things," added the seasoned Sri Lankan all-rounder.



'I see Riyan as a great leader in the making'

Royals have made the play-offs in Riyan Parag's first season as full time captain. Parag has attracted plenty of criticism for his batting and leadership style, but he has taken them in his stride to get the desired results for the team.

"He is a very good captain. He sticks to his decisions. That's what is important. Many people criticise, but I see him as a great leader in the making.

"He can be a really good leader for Rajasthan and for the Indian cricket as well. I have discussed a lot of things with him (leadership). Actually, as a player, I am also a guy who likes to learn from different people. I am also learning from him. Obviously, I am passing messages to him as well, which is really important," he said.

Riyan, Jadeja should be fine to play

Both Parag and Ravindra Jadeja have been dealing with injuries, but they should be available for the knock-out game, said Shanaka.

"They had some niggles, but they will be fine, hopefully they will be fine," said Shanaka.

On the pressure of a knockout game, he added: "It's good to play a few games and make it to the final. After the Mumbai game, we gained a lot of confidence in the dressing room. So, two more games until the final. Hopefully, we will win that and get there."