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IPL 2026: Nandre Burger punished for on-field incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 11:48 IST

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Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger has been penalised for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Lucknow Super Giants, resulting in a fine and a demerit point.

Nandre Burger

IMAGE: Nandre Burger admitted to the Level 1 breach of the IPL Code of Conduct. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Nandre Burger fined 10 per cent of match fees for IPL code breach.
  • Burger also received one demerit point for the offence.
  • The breach relates to using language or gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction.
  • Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Nandre Burger has been fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct during his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants.

The 30-year-old was also handed a demerit point, an IPL statement said on Thursday.

 

Nandre Burger's IPL Code Breach Details

"Nandre Burger, Bowler, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been fined 10 percent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)," the statement added.

Burger was found to have breached the Article 2.5 of the IPL's code of conduct "pertaining to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the Match."

The left-arm pacer admitted to the offence.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Rajasthan Royals' Victory Over LSG

The Royals rode on an all-round performance by the bowling unit to inflict a 40-run defeat on hosts LSG on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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