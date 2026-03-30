IPL 2026 MI vs KKR: After Kohli, Rohit proves old is gold

'He's thinking much calmer, he's not the leader, there's less pressure on him.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits out during the IPL 2026 match against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

Rohit Sharma's 23-ball fifty against KKR is his fastest half-century in the IPL.



MI won the opening match of an IPL season for the first time since 2012.



Rohit also scored a landmark 50th 50-plus score in the IPL.

A day after fellow veteran Virat Kohli showed age is just a number, Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma produced a match-defining half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday to underline that his appetite for runs remains as strong as ever.



Rohit, who turns 39 next month, led Mumbai to five IPL titles before Hardik Pandya replaced him as captain ahead of the 2024 season.

Like 37-year-old Kohli, Rohit restricts his India duties to the 50-overs format but he has begun the elite Twenty20 tournament intent on proving he is still very much a match-winner.



"He's freed himself up," coach Mahela Jayawardene said after Rohit's 78 off 38 balls helped Mumbai chase down 221 in a six-wicket victory in their tournament opener at home.

"He's thinking much calmer, he's not the leader, there's less pressure on him. This happens - it happened to me as well in my last few years when I went and played franchise cricket," added the former Sri Lanka captain.

Rohit register landmark 50th IPL half-century

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

"You practise less, but your memory - your muscle memory - it works. And you just go with the flow, you know, what the bowlers are trying to do. And once you're in that mode, you have that freedom which we've noticed in Rohit in the last couple of years.



"We encourage him to go and do that, and the rest of the team is backing him to do that and I'm quite happy about it."



Rohit, whose last competitive outing was in India's home one-day series against New Zealand in January, returned for the new IPL season looking leaner and fitter.

He joined the Mumbai camp early and played plenty of practice matches before going on to register his 50th 50-plus score in the IPL on Sunday.



"We had a lot of simulations for him, especially to get him going, and I was quite happy the way he was hitting the ball ... I thought he batted brilliantly," Jayawardene said.



On Saturday, Kohli smashed an unbeaten half-century to anchor defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.