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Mumbai Indians Training Gets Special Boost from Sunil Chhetri

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 15, 2026 12:02 IST

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Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri brought his star power to a Mumbai Indians training session

Sunil Chhetri

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri tries batting stance as Hardik looks on. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points

  • Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri attended a Mumbai Indians training session, creating a unique crossover moment between football and cricket.
  • Chhetri interacted with Mumbai Indians players and support staff at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.
  • Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya presented Chhetri with an official Mumbai Indians jersey.
  • The Mumbai Indians social media team highlighted the visit, referring to Chhetri as 'Football royalty at the Wankhede.'

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri added star power to the Mumbai Indians training session at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, turning a routine practice day into a special crossover moment between football and cricket.

Chhetri, one of India’s most respected footballers, spent time chatting with players and support staff.

 

Hardik Pandya

The standout moment of the visit came when MI captain Hardik Pandya presented Chhetri with an official Mumbai Indians jersey.

Mumbai Indians also shared glimpses of the special visit on social media, calling it, ‘Football royalty at the Wankhede.'

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri

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