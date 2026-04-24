Mumbai Indians Aim To Regain Rhythm And Confidence

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene addresses concerns about player burnout, emphasising the team's focus on regaining rhythm and consistency to improve their IPL performance after a significant loss to Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav reacts after being hit on the box. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Mahela Jayawardene dismisses burnout concerns for key Mumbai Indians players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai Indians are focusing on regaining rhythm and consistency rather than blaming T20 World Cup fatigue for their poor IPL performance.

Jayawardene defends Hardik Pandya, stating that Mumbai Indians' struggles are a team issue, not an individual one.

Mumbai Indians aim to improve their powerplay performance with both bat and ball to turn their IPL season around.

Mitchell Santner underwent scans after experiencing dizziness following a diving catch during the match.

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene has dismissed burnout concerns for his key Indian players including Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, assuring that the team is focussed on regaining rhythm and confidence rather than blaming T20 World Cup fatigue for its poor run.

Mumbai Indians succumbed to their fifth defeat in seven matches this IPL season, losing to Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Thursday by 103 runs, their biggest margin of defeat in terms of runs.

MI skipper Pandya has taken a mere three wickets and scored 97 runs in six matches while Suryakumar has managed 156 runs in seven games. Even Jasprit Bumrah (2 wickets) and Tilak Varma (181 runs) have not been able to make a strong impact.

Addressing Player Fatigue and Consistency

"(In) modern day (cricket), everyone is a professional. A lot of the guys who played World Cup have come back after a break to play the IPL," Jayawardene told reporters after MI's heavy loss to CSK.

"I don't think even the players would put to that (fatigue), it's about us getting the rhythm, getting that consistency... overall consistency is something we are lacking. Yes, (in) bowling, we need to improve but at the same time batting hasn't been consistent as well."

"We just need to find that space where we can compete. If we play our best cricket, we have a great chance, but the confidence, the focus, the discipline has to be there for the next seven games," he added.

Powerplay Struggles and Future Strategy

Having poor powerplays has been one of the factors behind MI's disappointing run so far this season. On Thursday, while CSK raced to 73 for two batting first, MI could only crawl to 29 for three after a cluster of wickets in the first three overs.

"Once you lose a match like that, it's difficult to even analyse it. But probably we lost both the powerplays with the ball and with the bat, we just couldn't get into the game," the former Sri Lanka skipper said.

"We have got a little break now, it gives us some time to really sit down and think what we need to do the next seven matches, and we know exactly what we need to do and we'll plan and put our best foot out," Jayawardene said.

Defending Hardik Pandya and Team Unity

Jayawardene also defended Pandya saying MI's disappointing run cannot be attributed to one individual's performance.

"(In) the first few games with the ball, he bowled really well. That's what I'm saying, overall, as a unit, we have had this. It's not just individuals. I don't want to name individuals. As a team, we haven't been consistent," Jayawardene said.

Bumrah's Role and Santner's Injury

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner takes a catch to dismiss CSK's Kartik Sharma but injured his left shoulder in the process. He was replace by Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute. Photograph: BCCI

Jayawardene said Bumrah has bowled the first over in the last two matches as MI needed to have more control upfront.

"We needed some experience upfront to take the new ball because we were not setting a tone with the first over itself. We were going for 10, 12, 13 runs; 'let's grab that back'. Like I said, we'll sit down, we'll reflect and come back strong," he said.

Jayawardene said New Zealand T20I skipper Mitchell Santner, who was replaced by Shardul Thakur as concussion substitute after taking a diving catch, was taken for scans.

"He hit his head first, neck, obviously the shoulder as well. He went for a scan because once he got back, he felt dizziness," Jayawardene said.

"The ice (pack in the dugout) was there for the shoulder. But he felt that he wasn't stable so we took him for a scan."