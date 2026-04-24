IPL 2026: Mukesh Choudhary Dedicates Wicket To His Late Mother

CSK's Mukesh Choudhary was grit personified as he got a wicket in his very first over in the match against Mumbai Indians and dedicated it to his late mother, who passed away on April 21.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Mukesh Choudhary looks up to the heavens as he celebrates the wicket of MI's Quinton De Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary's mother Prem Devi passed away from an illness on Tuesday, April 21.

Mukesh goes to Rajasthan to perform his mother's last rites on Wednesday.

In a show of grit and courage, he returns to the CSK camp on Thursday ahead of their match against MI.

Takes a wicket against MI and dedicates it to his late mother.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary was courage personified as he took the field just days after his mother's passing.

Mukesh's mother Prem Devi died Tuesday, April 21, after battling a year-long illness.

Mukesh went home to Bhilwara, Rajasthan on Wednesday, to perform the last rites along with his elder brother Dr. Rajesh Choudhary.

Once completing the funeral and formalities, the 29 year old left-arm seamer returned to the CSK camp on Thursday morning ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians.

Emotional Moment in IPL 2026: Mukesh Choudhary’s Tribute

Mukesh played through the pain of losing his mother and was all heart against MI on Thursday night.

In only his second outing in the IPL this season, he bowled with swing and control and struck in his very first over, having Quinton de Kock bowled out for 7 off the fifth ball of his opening spell. After striking timber, he looked heavenwards and said a few words in a quiet celebration.

He finished with figures of 1 for 31, including 11 dot balls, as CSK thrashed MI by 103 runs.

Playing Through Grief: A Story of Strength and Dedication

CSK skipper dedicated CSK's win to Mukesh.

'Pretty tough on him (Mukesh). I would dedicate this win to him. Hats off to him, coming in that situation, it takes a lot mentally. He came back for the team, for the franchise because he knew we needed him.

'All glory to him. And even we spoke before going into the bowling that we want to win this game for him. And I'm glad that everyone chipped it on and wanted to just be there for him,' Gaikwad said after the match.

Bereaved Mukesh Finds Solidarity and Support from CSK

Appreciating Mukesh's strength, CSK posted a tender note of support for the pacer on their X handle after the match.

'Some moments are bigger than the game. Walking out to play, carrying a loss no words can hold, you show what heart truly means. Not just a cricketer today, but a son playing for his mother.

Every step, every ball, we stand with you. The team, the fans, all of us, right beside you. Strength, prayers, and yellove always, Mukesh.'