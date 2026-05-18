IPL 2026: Dhoni misses CSK's final home game vs SRH with thumb injury

Dhoni, already recovering from a calf strain, has reportedly suffered a fresh thumb injury that has ruled him out of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet to play a game for Chennai Super Kings this season. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni misses Chennai Super Kings' final home match of the IPL season, meaning he has not played a single game at Chepauk this year.

Dhoni has reportedly suffered a thumb injury while recovering from a calf strain, ruling him out of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dhoni is expected to be present at the stadium and could join the team’s lap of honour for fans after the match.

In a crushing blow for Chennai Super Kings fans, former captain Mahendra Singh has been ruled out of the team’s final home game of the IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk on Monday.

Dhoni, who has not played a single match this season, has reportedly suffered a fresh thumb injury while recovering from the calf strain that forced him to miss the side's first 12 games.

On being asked if Dhoni is playing, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said at the toss: "The good thing is he is here, but he is still not fit enough to play."

The 44 year old has not played a competitive match since turning out against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

According to reports, the latest injury occurred before CSK’s match against Lucknow Super Giants, and he did not travel with the squad despite initial plans.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was originally expected to miss only the opening two weeks of the season. However, a slow recovery, fitness setbacks and concerns over disturbing a settled team combination delayed his return further.

The SRH match was widely seen as the ideal occasion for Dhoni to return, especially with speculation growing that this could be his final IPL season. Instead, he now appears set to complete the season without featuring in a single home match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni Likely to be Present at Chepauk

Dhoni did attend practice on Sunday and spent time batting in the nets, but reports said he does not yet feel fully fit to play or even feature as an Impact Player.

Although he is not part of the Playing XI, Dhoni is expected to be present at the stadium and could join the team’s lap of honour for fans after the match.

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How Can CSK Qualify for Playoffs?

CSK remain fifth on the table with 12 points from as many matches. The five-time champions must win both their remaining fixtures -- against Hyderabad at home and Gujarat Titans away -- to stay strongly in contention for a playoff spot.

Two wins would take CSK to 16 points in the standings. However, even 16 points may not guarantee qualification if they fail to improve their net run-rate with convincing victories.

If CSK win only one of their remaining two matches, they will finish with 14 points. Teams have qualified for the playoffs with 14 points in previous IPL seasons, but CSK would then depend heavily on other results.

In that scenario, Punjab Kings would need to lose their final match and Rajasthan Royals would also have to lose their remaining two games.