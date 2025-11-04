HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IPL 2026: Moody replaces Zaheer as LSG's director of cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 04, 2025 11:15 IST

Tom Moody

IMAGE: Tom Moody has had two coaching stints in IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He left the franchise in 2022 when Brian Lara took over as head coach. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday appointed former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody as their global director of cricket for IPL 2026 next year.

Moody replaces Zaheer Khan, who served as the mentor cum bowling coach of LSG in IPL 2025, before he quit the franchise after just one season.

The 60-year-old Moody has had two coaching stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He left the franchise in 2022

when Brian Lara took over as head coach.

LSG posted an image of Moody on its social media handle with title "Experience. Vision. Leadership. Welcome aboard the Super Giants Universe, Tom Moody!"

During his Australia stint as a player, Moody played eight Tests and 76 ODIs, scoring 1667 runs and taking 54 wickets in the two formats together.

 

He was a giant in Sheffield Shield cricket, scoring over 21,000 first-class runs, including 64 centuries, and taking 361 wickets. 

He will unite with former Australia team-mate Justin Langer the head coach at LSG, along with New Zealand great Kane Williamson, who has been named as the franchise's strategic advisor.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
