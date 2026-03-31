Mohammed Shami opens up about retirement, questions India snub

Mohammed Shami says he will retire only when "bored", questions India snub and lack of clarity after strong domestic form and return to fitness.

IMAGE: Seamer Mohammed Shami last played for India during 2025 Champions Trophy win. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Shami says he will only walk away from international cricket when the game stops exciting him, pushing back against talk of retirement despite a prolonged absence from India duty.

Key Points Mohammed Shami says retirement not on his mind.

Overlooked despite fitness and strong domestic form (67 wickets).

Questions lack of clarity from selectors over omission.

The 35-year-old fast bowler, a key figure in India’s run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and part of their 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad, has not played for the national side since, even after returning to full fitness.

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Shami says he is far from done

Overlooked for series against South Africa and New Zealand, and also missing out on the subsequent T20 World Cup, Shami’s omission has raised questions, particularly given his strong domestic returns — 67 wickets for Bengal in the 2025-26 season.

Speaking on The Shubhankar Mishra Show, Shami made it clear he is far from done.

'When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking about retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you're already tired. And if you're tired, it means you're bored. I've said this earlier too, I will leave cricket the day I wake up and feel bored,' Shami said.

'So yes, the day I feel lazy or bored, I will quit. But I am neither bored nor lazy. I am enjoying the game. The results are good and positive,' he added.

Shami points to change since Gautam Gambhir became head coach

Shami also suggested a lack of clarity around his non-selection, pointing towards a shift since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach.

'I don’t know why I keep getting overlooked from the Indian team even after performing well. But one thing is certain ever since the new coach came in, I haven’t been getting a place in the team. Now I don’t know whether the coach likes me or dislikes me, but no one has given me any clarification about why I’m not in the squad.'

All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination

After a disappointing IPL 2025 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shami has moved to Lucknow Super Giants, where he is aiming to rebuild.

'As a bowler, I will give my 100 per cent. I'll perform my responsibilities and try to meet the expectations set for me. Rest, I can't change my luck. All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination. If Lucknow has trusted me, I will give my all. Still, whenever you're playing, the main element is satisfaction. Will I get the returns based on all the preparations that I have gone through? I did not focus on how much domestic I've played, but on the fact that my rhythm is alright. If that's the point, I start thinking about the future,' he said.