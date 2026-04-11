MI looking to capitalise on home form against RCB

Mumbai Indians will be looking to reignite their IPL 2026 campaign in a crucial home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where batting performances from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be pivotal.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians have a superior record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, having won 19 matches out of 34 played. However, RCB hold a slight edge with three wins from the last five the teams have played. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Mumbai Indians aim to improve their IPL standing by leveraging home advantage against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma's batting form is crucial for Mumbai Indians, while concerns linger around Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting strength lies in Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal, supported by power hitters.

The return of Josh Hazlewood strengthens Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling attack, complementing Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Both teams are coming off defeats, making this match a crucial opportunity to regain momentum in the IPL tournament.

For the first time in 13 seasons, MI made a winning start to an IPL season when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai nearly two weeks ago.

But the five-time title winners failed to build on it, as they lost both their away fixtures by big margins and are now languishing in eighth place with a poor Net Run Rate (-0.715).

Even as Rohit Sharma briefly held the Orange Cap, batting remains a concern for MI and a collective show would be the need of the hour against an opponent as robust as RCB.

Despite lacking match-time, Rohit has emerged the frontrunner among the MI batting line-up, where there are concerns around the form of middle order mainstays Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar struck an important half-century against Delhi Capitals but could not carry on in the next game against Rajasthan Royals, while captain Hardik Pandya is yet to fire with the bat in this IPL.

MI's batters just could not find their rhythm on a batting-friendly wicket in Guwahati, where Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi flayed their bowlers in the first innings in the rain-curtailed game.

Even the immaculate Jasprit Bumrah was at the receiving end against the RR batters, who added 59 runs in 3.2 overs of the powerplay.

Bringing back the left-arm spin of Mitchell Santner would be another option for MI, who continue to wait for the arrival of their English all-rounder Will Jacks.

RCB's Strengths and Recent Performance

MI will know they have their task cut out against a well-oiled unit who too are coming off a defeat. RR's juggernaut hit RCB hard when the young Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel's brilliance took their side over the line even as the visitors set up a target in excess of 200 in Guwahati on Friday.

While RCB will have a short turnaround time, the camp would be relaxed knowing there is requisite firepower in the ranks to make the most of the batting-friendly conditions at the Wankhede.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar (142 runs), the indomitable Virat Kohli (129) and an in-form Devdutt Padikkal (125) form the batting fulcrum for their side who have hard-hitters in Tim David (99) and even Romario Shepherd and Venkatesh Iyer to play the role of finishers.

RCB won't be too concerned with Phil Salt's slow start to the tournament knowing Kohli's consistency at the top, where he can both accelerate or anchor the innings for others to capitalise.

The return of Josh Hazlewood to their bowling attack makes RCB strong even more as he has forged an impactful partnership with India veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head:

Mumbai Indians hold a superior record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

Five-time champions MI have won 19 matches out of 34 played against RCB. However, RCB hold a slight edge in recent games, with three wins from the last five played against MI.

Weather and Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch is likely to produce a high-scoring contest. In the only match played at the venue this season, MI chased down 221 in 19.1 overs against KKR.

With the pitch full of runs and short boundaries at the Wankhede, the teams generally prefer to chase, as dew also becomes a factor.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood.

Match starts: 1930 IST.