IPL 2026: MI vs Punjab Kings Preview: Wankhede set for batting fireworks

Mumbai Indians are desperate to turn their IPL season around against a dominant Punjab Kings, but face challenges with Rohit Sharma's injury and struggles in the powerplay.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians need to improve their execution and address their powerplay issues to revive their IPL campaign. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mumbai Indians are struggling to find form in the IPL, facing challenges in the powerplay and middle-order batting.

Rohit Sharma's potential absence due to a hamstring injury adds to Mumbai Indians' woes against a strong Punjab Kings side.

Punjab Kings have been dominant, particularly in the powerplay, making them a formidable opponent for Mumbai Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah's lack of wickets and the seam bowling attack's minimal returns are concerns for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians will be desperate to resurrect their Indian Premier League campaign while bracing for Rohit Sharma's possible absence against a rampant Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Thursday.

Rohit hobbled off the pitch after hurting his hamstring during MI's previous clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai last Sunday.

While it remains to be seen if the former skipper is available for the must-win clash, Mumbai Indians would nevertheless need a collective effort to come out of the mire they are in.

For a squad which promised to have all bases covered before the IPL began, Mumbai Indians have largely had an underwhelming campaign even after they won their tournament opener for the first time in 13 seasons.

Since their most recent loss, MI camp can be trusted to have gone back to the drawing board in order to overcome their powerplay woes which has been one of the biggest factors so far.

Including a rain-truncated game against Rajasthan Royals which had 3.2 overs of powerplay, Mumbai Indians have taken a mere three wickets in the crucial phase of the first six overs in four matches.

Jasprit Bumrah has been spot-on when it comes to containing, but the Indian pace ace has surprisingly gone wicketless in four matches so far. With a seam bowling attack which also has the experienced Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya, the returns have been minimal.

Even with the bat, MI have not gone full throttle in the powerplay where some of the on-song teams have tried to make the most of the field restrictions to give their teams a launching pad.

For Mumbai, the inability to accelerate early on has invariably pushed a chunk of pressure on the middle-order including Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, who too have largely disappointed.

While the Indian T20I skipper still has a half-century to show, runs have dried up for Tilak who has notched up scores of 20, 0, 14 and 1 so far.

The unavailability of English all-rounder Will Jacks, who had a successful T20 World Cup in March, is another issue for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians would feel it is not the case of lacking requisite personnel but their ability to execute, which has resulted in three losses in a row.

On a benign track against RCB, MI bowlers regularly fed balls to be dispatched into the stands while their batters, owing to an ordinary powerplay, could not press the matter later.

Both the spinners Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner were punished for missing their lengths on each occasion, but the latter was eventually able to pull things back in control in the following overs.

Punjab Kings' Dominance

Like last season, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings have once again emerged as the team to beat in the competition.

While MI seem to be stuck in the process at the moment, PBKS have been one of the frontrunners, especially in going all out with the bat, enjoying the high of smashing 93/0 in the powerplay in their previous outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya form a dangerous pair, while Iyer's assuredness along with Cooper Connolly's arrival has strengthened PBKS further.

On the bowling front, their spearhead Arshdeep Singh has not been at his best, conceding 149 runs off 84 balls in the four games thus far with only a couple of wickets to show for.

MI vs PBKS Head to Head

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings share one of the most even rivalries in the IPL, with both teams winning 17 matches each in their 34 meetings.

Both teams have also produced big totals in this fixture. Mumbai Indians’ highest score against Punjab Kings is 223, while their lowest is 87. Punjab Kings have gone slightly higher with a best of 230, and their lowest total stands at 119.

With the record so evenly split and plenty of high-scoring games, MI vs Punjab Kings remains one of the most unpredictable and exciting match-ups in the IPL.

Pitch and weather report

Wankhede Stadium is a classic batting-friendly ground where runs usually flow once batters get set.

The pitch offers good pace and bounce, allowing the ball to come nicely onto the bat and making stroke play easier. It’s a venue where timing and placement often matter more than brute force.

For bowlers, there’s little margin for error. Anything loose tends to disappear quickly, so discipline with line and length is key.

Conditions are expected to be warm and humid with clear skies and dew is likely to be a factor later in the match.

Because of that, teams generally prefer to bowl first and chase under better batting conditions in the second innings.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Priyansh Arya

Match Info:

April 16, 7.30pm IST: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.