IPL 2026, MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants in battle for survival

With pressure mounting on Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to deliver match-winning performances, Mumbai Indians look to reignite their IPL 2026 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya wears a dejected look as he walks back with his Mumbai Indians teammates after an eight-wicket thrashing from Chennai Super Kings, in Chennai, on Saturday. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Mumbai Indians' IPL play-off hopes are dwindling due to poor performances from key players, like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy and individual performance have been under scrutiny amid Mumbai Indians' struggles in IPL 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav's struggles against pace bowling is a concern.

Lucknow Super Giants are also facing batting failures.

Rishabh Pant faces pressure to turn around Lucknow Super Giants's fortunes after a series of losses.

Mumbai Indians will hope their embattled stars Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav come good when they take on bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants, even though the chances of qualifying for the play-offs in this edition of the IPL has evaporated for good.

Pandya (146 runs and 4 wickets) and Suryakumar (186) have had forgettable campaigns so far, which has hampered MI's journey, more so in the absence of former skipper Rohit Sharma, who remains on a comeback trail after a hamstring injury earlier this season.

Only two wins in nine matches have consigned the five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians to the penultimate spot on the points table.

While their hopes to remain in contention for the IPL play-offs are all but over, there still remains an outside chance of qualification.

But before all that, MI need their Indian stars to do the heavy lifting, which hasn't been the case so far.

Hardik Pandya's Leadership Under Scrutiny

Pandya's leadership has come into focus as MI have endured a tough campaign. Tactically, he has been way off the mark.

The batters have collectively misfired, and so have their bowlers, but in between have been Pandya's ordinary performances both with the bat and the ball, combined with certain calls on the field which did not yield desired results.

With the ball, he was on and off in terms of execution, but his batting leaves a lot to be desired, especially when he carries a lot of responsibility in that heavily depleted lower order from the past.

Suryakumar Yadav's Batting Woes

Suryakumar has not been able to convert starts while being caught off his trademark strokes, which has indeed been a growing concern as he no longer dominates bowling like he used to.

India's T20I captain, who had started the year 2026 with a string of high scores after a forgettable 2025, is once again going through a lean phase where he has neither looked completely out of form nor has he had a long stay in the middle to produce a knock of composure.

His struggles against pace bowling have particularly come into focus with the right-hander averaging a little above 10 during this phase against the quicks.

Lucknow Super Giants' Struggles

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and LSG have eerily had a similar run in this edition, grappling with the issue of collective batting failures which has heavily marred their chances of making it to the final four.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant desperately appealed for a break for his side, which has lost five matches on the trot to slip to the bottom of the points table.

LSG began with a loss in the first match but bounced back with two consecutive wins. But their fortunes plummeted from the point they were expected to take off, as ordinary batting could not be masked by some strong showing by their bowlers collectively.

Even in their last game, Mohsin Khan's 5/23 for the best bowling figures in the tournament were undone by LSG's erroneous call to send a struggling Nicholas Pooran in the Super Over.

Skipper Rishabh Pant finds himself at a crossroads with questions being posed on his white-ball game in general.

The maverick Indian wicketkeeper-batter too will face the challenge of turning it around for his side as LSG head into a busy week of having three crucial games in a span of seven days.

Head To Head

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have met eight times.

LSG won six of those matches and MI twice.

LSG highest team total against MI is 214 in 2024, while their lowest score is 101 in 2023.

MI recorded a highest of 215/7 against LSG in 2025, and their lowest, 132 in 2022.

April 4, 7.30 pm IST: Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (captain), Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.