IPL 2026: 'Surprised to see MS Dhoni keeping wickets during practice session'

MS Dhoni's recent wicket keeping practice session has ignited speculation about his return to the Chennai Super Kings lineup in IPL 2026, signalling a potential recovery from his injury.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni works on his wicketkeeping during CSK's practice session in Mimbai. Photograph: Screengrab via CSK/X

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted keeping wickets during a CSK practice session, sparking comeback speculation.

Dhoni's wicket keeping practice suggests he is testing his match fitness after a calf injury.

Aditya Tare noted this is the first time Dhoni has kept wickets this season, a positive sign for CSK.

CSK are hoping Dhoni will return to the field soon as they face the Mumbai Indians.

Aditya Tare has sparked speculation over Mahendra Singh Dhoni's possible return, revealing that the Chennai Super Kings stalwart was seen keeping wickets during a practice session ahead of their high-voltage clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The former Indian cricketer Dhoni is yet to feature in the IPL 2026 as he has been recovering from an injury.

Tare said he was surprised to see Dhoni don the wicketkeeping gloves during nets, a rare sight according to him, especially after the veteran's recent calf injury.

"I was watching the practice session, and what surprised me the most is Mahi bhai keeping wickets. I have never seen him wear wicketkeeping gloves in a net session before," JioStar expert Tare said.

Dhoni's Recovery Progress

The former MI cricketer Tare added that Dhoni usually limits himself to batting or light drills during practice sessions, making this development notable as a potential indicator of recovery progress.

"He had his helmet, pads, and keeping gloves on. He is probably testing his match fitness after the calf injury," he noted.

Tare further mentioned that while Dhoni had batted in practice sessions earlier, this was the first time he had seen him take up wicketkeeping duties this season, calling it a positive sign for CSK.

'CSK might soon have Dhoni back on the field'

"This is the first time I have seen him keep wickets this year. That is a good sign. CSK might have him back on the field very soon," he added.

The Super Kings will face archrivals Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wakhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 23. CSK are languishing in eighth place, whereas Mumbai are placed seventh in the IPL 2026 standings.

Dhoni's potential return would be a significant boost for CSK, who are currently struggling for consistency in IPL 2026. His experience and leadership are invaluable to the team, especially in high-pressure matches like the upcoming clash against the Mumbai Indians.