IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings Seek Consistency

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, both struggling for consistency, face off in a crucial IPL 2026 match as they seek a turnaround after a shaky start.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians bounced back after four straight defeats, outclassing Gujarat Titans by 99 runs. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are seeking consistency after inconsistent starts to the season.

Both MI and CSK have managed just two wins from the first six matches.

CSK were dealt a blow when young batting star Ayush Mhatre was ruled out of IPL 2026 with injury.

MI is hoping that Tilak Varma's form and the inclusion of Will Jacks will reignite their campaign after a slow start.

Struggling former champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing consistency as they await the return of their former captains Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, respectively, when they face off in the IPL 2026 match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Rohit (hamstring) and Dhoni (calf strain) are on the comeback trail, but it remains to be seen whether either will take the field at Wankhede Stadium for what has historically been an iconic IPL clash.

Rohit missed training during the optional session on Tuesday, while Dhoni, yet to feature in this IPL, went through his drills, hinting at a possible comeback as an Impact Substitute.

Who Will Replace Ayush Mhatre?

However, the subplot goes beyond the two Indian stalwarts, with both teams -- who share 10 IPL titles between them -- still battling multiple issues on several fronts.

CSK began the tournament in search of form and the right combination, as most teams do, and just as they appeared to be settling, a hamstring injury to local talent Ayush Mhatre, who had scored 201 runs, dealt a major blow.

Once again, CSK find themselves back at the drawing board, looking to fill the gap in their batting reserves, with Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel among the options.

CSK will be keen to see their batters fire collectively after a disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, a match they should have closed out comfortably while chasing 130 off 90 balls with eight wickets in hand, but a lack of initiative from the middle order allowed SRH to turn the tide in their favour.

CSK's Batting Woes

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' spinner Noor Ahmad has struggled with the ball, claiming just four wickets in six matches, at an economy rate of 9.57. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

While Sarfaraz has been consistent with 147 runs, he is yet to convert starts into a big innings despite holding a key batting role, especially with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad enduring a disappointing campaign with just 82 runs.

A lot will similarly ride on Sanju Samson (192 runs) as well, given that the India wicketkeeper-batter returns to the venue of his T20 World Cup semi-final heroics.

CSK will also be aiming to snap their two match losing streak, banking on their strong recent record against MI, having won four of the last five encounters.

With both teams on four points each, only net run rate separates seventh placed MI (0.067) and eighth placed CSK (-0.780), as in-form sides have already pulled ahead with eight or more points.

SKY, Hardik's Form A Worry For MI

Tilak Varma's brilliance in Ahmedabad helped Mumbai Indians end their four match losing run, but the five-time champions remain in damage control mode. For MI, Tilak's century could well prove the spark they needed to reignite their campaign, given their proven ability to navigate such situations in the IPL.

However, the biggest concerns remain the form of India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and MI captain Hardik Pandya, with Suryakumar managing just one half century so far and Pandya yet to deliver the late fireworks or steady the innings when needed.

In both situations, Naman Dhir has been tasked with stepping up, and the Punjab batter has done so with some distinction.

Jasprit Bumrah's return among the wickets was a major boost for MI in their emphatic 99-run win, alongside Ashwani Kumar's four-wicket haul, easing concerns in the camp as neither Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar nor Hardik Pandya have provided consistent early breakthroughs.

For MI, English all-rounder Will Jacks has arrived in India, joined the camp ahead of Thursday's match, and has been training at the Wankhede Stadium, with expectations that he will further strengthen the lineup.

MI vs CSK: Head To head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in the head to head record against Chennai Super Kings with 21 victories out of 39 matches. However, CSK have been dominant recently with four wins out of the last five games played in the previous three seasons.

Pitch And Weather Report

The Wankhede pitch is once again expected to a batting paradise with teams expected to post totals in excess of 200. The first two matches of the season at this venue saw both teams scoring 200-plus totals in the two innings. In the previous game, Punjab Kings came up with a dominating batting performance to chase down MI's 195/6 in only 16.3 overs.

With weather expected to be in the range of 30-35 degree celsius, dew could be a factor in the evening especially for the team bowling second.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (w/k), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (w/k), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.

Match Info:

April 17, 7.30pm IST: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.