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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026, MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson flays MI bowlers for unbeaten hundred

IPL 2026, MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson flays MI bowlers for unbeaten hundred

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
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April 23, 2026 22:20 IST

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Sanju Samson's brilliant unbeaten century powers Chennai Super Kings to competitive total against Mumbai Indians in the IPL match in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in MUmbai on Thursday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten century, his second of the season, to anchor Chennai Super Kings' innings.
  • Despite Samson's efforts, Chennai's middle-order batsmen struggled to convert their starts into substantial scores.
  • Jasprit Bumrah bowled a tight opening spell for Mumbai Indians, but Samson managed to score runs against him.
  • CSK players wore black armbands in tribute to Mukesh Choudhary's mother, who passed away.

Sanju Samson (101 not out) anchored a faltering Chennai Super Kings with his second century of the season, steering the visitors to a competitive 207 for six against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

With wickets falling around him due to poor shot selection and lack of application, the India wicketkeeper-batter held firm, pacing his innings to perfection and playing each delivery on merit to script another memorable knock.

 

Allah Ghazanfar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IMAGE: Allah Ghazanfar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Samson carried his bat in a fluent 101 not out, an innings studded with 10 fours and six maximums off just 54 balls, but Chennai Super Kings, who looked set for a much bigger total at one stage, lost their way in the middle overs as none of the other batters converted their starts.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/31) began with a tight opening over, though Samson still managed to pierce the field with a crisp drive through cover-point before flicking Hardik Pandya (0/38) off his pads for a six.

Early Innings and Wicket Losses

Sarfaraz Khan is clean bowled by Mitchell Santner

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan is clean bowled by Mitchell Santner. Photograph: BCCI

CSK had earlier made a bright start, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (22) and Samson taking 19 runs each off Pandya's first two overs in the powerplay, and despite a couple of early wickets, the visitors were well placed at 73 for two.

Gaikwad looked to be easing back into form, beginning with a heave on the on-side off Pandya before pulling the pacer for a six to take 19 runs from the second over.

However, his promising start was cut short when he went inside-out against AM Ghazanfar (2/25) in the third over, only to be smartly caught by Tilak Varma running in from long-off.

Dewald Brevis hit 2 sixes and one four while scoring 21 off 11 balls.

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis hit 2 sixes and one four while scoring 21 off 11 balls. Photograph: BCCI

There was also no happy homecoming for Mumbai players in the CSK camp, with Sarfaraz Khan (14) and Shivam Dube (5) failing to make an impact.

Despite being struck for a couple of boundaries on the on-side by Sarfaraz, Mitchell Santner responded by floating one up on the stumps, just a touch shorter in length, and as if premeditated, Sarfaraz went for his trademark sweep but was undone by the dip as the ball crashed into his stumps.

Coming in at No. 4, India all-rounder Dube had the license to take on the spinners, but he was undone by the drift generated by Ghazanfar in the ninth over, the ball sneaking past his inside edge and crashing into the stumps.

Dewald Brevis struck a few powerful blows in his 11-ball 21 before falling to a well-directed short ball from Ashwani Kumar (2/37), forced to reach for it well outside off-stump.

Samson's Final Push

Ashwani Kumar celebrates the wicket of Dewald Brevis.

IMAGE: Ashwani Kumar celebrates the wicket of Dewald Brevis with teammates Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner. Photograph: BCCI

Amid the collapses around him, Samson blended caution with aggression to keep the scoreboard ticking, and in the final over, he capped his effort in style by smashing Krish Bhagat for a towering six over cover before pulling the last ball to bring up his sixth IPL hundred.

Meanwhile, CSK players took the field wearing black armbands in tribute to Mukesh Choudhary's mother, who passed away.

Sanju Samson's century comes at a crucial juncture in the IPL season, providing Chennai with a competitive score to defend. The match also saw CSK players wearing black armbands to mourn the loss of Mukesh Choudhary's mother. This IPL season is being closely watched by cricket fans across India.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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