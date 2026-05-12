MI to release Hardik? Bumrah should lead, says Manjrekar

Amid speculation of Hardik Pandya's release from Mumbai Indians following a disappointing IPL 2026, Sanjay Manjrekar has urged MI to replace Hardik with Jasprit Bumrah as captain.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have failed to make it to the play-offs of IPL 2026 after 8 losses in 11 matches. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mumbai Indians were eliminated from IPL 2026 playoff contention after a last-ball defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Manjrekar praised Bumrah’s game awareness, tactical understanding and ability to read match situations.

He expressed disappointment that Bumrah was not considered for India’s leadership role in England.

Manjrekar suggested Hardik’s success at Gujarat Titans was strongly linked to coach Ashish Nehra.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Mumbai Indians must seriously rethink their leadership strategy after another disappointing IPL campaign, suggesting that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah should replace Hardik Pandya as captain.

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign came to a crushing end after a heartbreaking last-ball defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru knocked the five-time champions out of the playoff race. With only three wins this season, criticism around Hardik’s captaincy has continued to grow among fans and experts alike.

There have been strong speculation that Hardik is set to be released by MI after the IPL 2026.

Speaking to Sportstar, Manjrekar said Bumrah possesses the tactical intelligence needed to lead both Mumbai Indians and potentially even India in the future.

'I'd like to see Bumrah captain India, because I don't think anyone sees the game as well as he does. What he does with his bowling is not just about the action, it's also about anticipation, reading the batter, reading the situation and understanding pitches. I'm just a little disappointed that he doesn't seem interested in being captain in England. He didn't captain when Shubman Gill was made captain. But hopefully, at least in the Indian Premier League, he should get that shot,' Manjrekar said.

The former batter also questioned Mumbai Indians’ decision-making after bringing Hardik back from Gujarat Titans ahead of the season.

Hardik's IPL 2022 success at GT was primarily linked to coach Ashish Nehra.

'You actually caught what I was hinting at, because I think they might have to look beyond Hardik Pandya. Yeah, because that move certainly hasn't worked. It's not fair to Hardik as well. It's like a package deal. You know, if Hardik was going to come to Mumbai, then they should have got Ashish Nehra as well with him. But Ashish won't be with him,' he added.

Manjrekar also felt that captaincy responsibilities in the IPL would not place the same physical burden on Bumrah as leading India in Test cricket.

'I'd really like to see Bumrah being given a shot because that is not as much of a burden on him as being a Test captain, where he has to stay fit and ready for every Test match,' he said.